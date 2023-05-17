WATCH: Massive Brawl Breaks Out In SEA Games Final With Kicks, Punches & Several Red Cards

The Southeast Asian Games were rocked by violence on the football pitch as clashes between Thailand and Indonesia marred the football final. Indonesia went on claim a massive 5-2 win over their opponents in a match that saw a number of controversies. Tempers flared as Indonesia registered their first gold medal in men’s SEA Games football.

The Brawl was triggered at the stroke of the final whistle when the referee blew the whistle for a free-kick but Indonesia footballers and support staff started celebrating as they thought the referee had ended the game. But Thailand took the opportunity and netted a goal from the free-kick which sparked the clashes.

Indonesia vs Thailand: SEA Games football final marred by violence

It took very little time for the Indonesian U-23 team to restore their lead and both sets of players and benches were indulged in an ugly fight as punches and kicks were flying in from all sides. The referee brandished multiple red cards and later the Indonesian national team manager revealed he was at the receiving end when the clash happened.

“Actually I was going to hold back but instead I was the one who was hit. I don’t have a problem, this is part of the struggle.”

Later Thailand FA issued a statement stating there is going to be an investigation to find the perpetrators and strict action will be taken against them.

TANDAIN ITU STAFF THAILAND ANJIR MALAH UFC pic.twitter.com/ks0OXCf8ux — Ardiansyah Nurdana Putra (@ArdiansyahPrad8) May 16, 2023

"The association would like to express its disappointment and apologise for the chaotic incident that occurred off pitch.

"Especially the staff and coach who representative all Thais, during every minute of their duty, they must maintain their calm emotions under high pressure.

"There will be a committee to investigate all those involved and there will be punishment, there will be no protection to those involved. The investigation will begin immediately when the team returns home."

Football has witnessed violence over the years and this match will be etched forever in the history of the game. The incident isn’t likely to tarnish the memories for Cambodians who flocked to events at the newly developed sport complex on the outskirts of the capital, Phnom Penh. Its centerpiece is the Chinese-built Morodok Techo National Stadium, with a capacity of 60,000.

With inputs from AP