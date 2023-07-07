Seattle Sounders bring shutout streak into matchup with the Vancouver Whitecaps

Seattle Sounders FC (9-7-5, third in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (6-6-7, 10th in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Vancouver +108, Seattle +240, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders come into a matchup with the Vancouver Whitecaps after securing two straight shutout wins.

The Whitecaps are 5-6-6 against Western Conference teams. The Whitecaps rank seventh in the Western Conference with 88 shots on goal, averaging 4.6 per game.

The Sounders are 8-6-3 in conference matchups. The Sounders have a 3-0-1 record in games they record at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Whitecaps won the last game 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian White has seven goals and one assist for the Whitecaps. Ryan Gauld has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Jordan Morris has nine goals for the Sounders. Raul Ruidiaz has two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Whitecaps: 4-4-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Sounders: 3-4-3, averaging 0.7 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Whitecaps: Brian White (injured), Javain Brown (injured), Julian Gressel (injured), Russell Teibert (injured), Ali Ahmed (injured), Tristan Blackmon (injured).

Sounders: Sota Kitahara (injured), Ethan Dobbelaere (injured), Alex Roldan (injured), Xavier Arreaga (injured), Cristian Roldan (injured), Jordan Morris (injured).