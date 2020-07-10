Seattle Sounders Vs San Jose Prediction, Head To Head, MLS Is Back Live Stream Details

The MLS is back tournament will mark the return of soccer in the United States, after the coronavirus pandemic brought all sporting activities to a halt in March. The 24-team tournament will be played at the Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida with teams divided in six groups of four, playing three matches each. Defending champions Seattle Sounders have drawn in Group B along with Chicago Fire, San Jose Earthquakes and Vancouver Whitecaps. Here's a look at the Seattle Sounders vs San Jose live stream details, Seattle Sounders vs San Jose H2H record, and our Seattle Sounders vs San Jose prediction.

MLS is back tournament live: Seattle Sounders vs San Jose prediction and preview

Both Seattle Sounders and San Jose Earthquakes did not enjoy the best of starts to their MLS season before the tournament was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Defending champions Seattle Sounders drew against Columbus Crew in their last game before the lockdown, while the Earthquakes suffered a 2-5 defeat at home against Minnesota United. While those performances count for little when they take the field four months, both teams will hope to get off to a winning start in the MLS is back tournament.

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose prediction: Seattle Sounders vs San Jose H2H

The overall Seattle Sounders vs San Jose H2H record favours no team with each team registering nine wins in their previous 25 clashes. There have been seven draws registered in the Seattle Sounders vs San Jose H2H matchup, and their most recent meeting saw the Sounders register a 1-0 win. In fact, the last five Seattle Sounders vs San Jose H2H meetings, Sounders have not lost to the Earthquakes, with four wins and a draw. The last time San Jose defeated the Seattle Sounders was during their clash in the 2017 US Open Cup, where Danny Hoesen scored a late winner.

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose prediction: Predicted line-ups

Seattle Sounders: Stefan Frei; Kelvin Leerdam, Yeimar Gomes Andrade, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou Tolo; Gustav Svensson, Cristian Roldan; Joevin Jones, Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris; Raul Ruidiaz.

San Jose Earthquakes: Daniel Vega; Tommy Thompson, Guram Kashia, Osvaldo Alanis, Nick Lima; Cristian Espinoza, Magnus Eriksson, Jackson Yueill; Valeri Qazaishvili, Andres Rios, Danny Hoesen.

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose prediction: Seattle Sounders vs San Jose live stream details

Fans in the USA can catch the Seattle Sounders vs San Jose live streaming on TUDN and the TUDN app. There will be no MLS is Back tournament live telecast of the Seattle Sounders vs San Jose clash in India. However, fans in India can watch the Seattle Sounders vs San Jose live stream by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. Fans in the UK can watch the MLS is back tournament live on Sky Sports. The match will kick-off on Saturday, July 11 at 6:30 PM IST.

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose live stream: Seattle Sounders vs San Jose prediction

While both teams will starting from the catch in the MLS is back tournament, the San Jose Earthquakes have their backs against their wall in their opening fixtures. Seattle have gone on from strength to strength in recent MLS seasons, and their recent record over San Jose makes them favourites for the clash. Our Seattle Sounders vs San Jose prediction is that the Sounders will register a comfortable 2-0 victory on Friday (Saturday IST).

