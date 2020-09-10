Seattle Sounders Vs San Jose Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, MLS Regular Season Live

Seattle Sounders will face off against San Jose Earthquakes in the MLS regular season on Thursday, September 10 (Friday for Indian viewers). The match will be played at the CenturyLink Field in Seattle and will kick off at 7:30 AM IST. Here's how to watch Seattle Sounders vs San Jose live stream in India, Seattle Sounders vs San Jose H2H record and our Seattle Sounders vs San Jose prediction.

Also Read: Barcelona Target Lautaro Martinez Is Inter Milan's 'present And Future,' Insists Zanetti

MLS schedule: Seattle Sounders vs San Jose prediction and preview

Seattle Sounders have been in fine form during the MLS regular season, notching up four wins in nine games so far. The Sounders are currently third in the Western Conference standings and a win against San Jose will move them to the top of the standings. The Earhwaueks, on the other hand, have been disappointing so far and are at the bottom of the table, with just two wins in eight games. A win on Thursday could move the San Jose outfit as high as eighth, giving them a fair opportunity for qualifying for the playoffs.

Also Read: Aubameyang Agrees Three-year Extension With Mammoth Wages Surpassing Ozil's Numbers

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose live stream: Seattle Sounders vs San Jose H2H

The overall Seattle Sounders vs San Jose H2H record favours no team with each team registering nine wins in their previous 26 clashes. There have been eight draws registered in the Seattle Sounders vs San Jose H2H matchup and their most recent meeting saw the teams settle for a 0-0 draw. In the last six Seattle Sounders vs San Jose H2H meetings, Sounders have not lost to the Earthquakes, with four wins and two draws. The last time San Jose defeated the Seattle Sounders was during their clash in the 2017 US Open Cup, where Danny Hoesen scored a late winner.

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose prediction: Predicted line-ups

Seattle Sounders: Stefan Frei; Kelvin Leerdam, Yeimar Gomes Andrade, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou Tolo; Gustav Svensson, Cristian Roldan; Joevin Jones, Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris; Raul Ruidiaz.

Stefan Frei; Kelvin Leerdam, Yeimar Gomes Andrade, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou Tolo; Gustav Svensson, Cristian Roldan; Joevin Jones, Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris; Raul Ruidiaz. San Jose Earthquakes: Daniel Vega; Tommy Thompson, Guram Kashia, Osvaldo Alanis, Nick Lima; Cristian Espinoza, Magnus Eriksson, Jackson Yueill; Valeri Qazaishvili, Andres Rios, Danny Hoesen.

Also Read: Premier League 2020-21: Supercomputer Predicts Full League Table For The 2020-21 SeasonSeattle Sounders vs San Jose prediction: Seattle Sounders vs San Jose live stream details

Fans in the USA can catch the Seattle Sounders vs San Jose live streaming on TUDN and the TUDN app. The MLS live stream will also be available on ESPN+, MLSsoccer.com, and NBC Sports. There will be no MLS regular season live telecast of the Seattle Sounders vs San Jose clash in India. However, fans in India can watch the Seattle Sounders vs San Jose live stream by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. Fans in the UK can watch the MLS is back tournament live on Sky Sports. The match will kick-off on Friday, September 11 at 7:30 AM IST.

Also Read: Man City Transfer News: Club To Battle Arsenal For The Signature Of Lyon's Houssem Aouar

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose live stream: Seattle Sounders vs San Jose prediction

The San Jose Earthquakes have their backs against their wall in their opening fixtures. Seattle have gone on from strength to strength in recent MLS seasons and their recent record over San Jose makes them favourites for the clash. Our Seattle Sounders vs San Jose prediction is that the Sounders will register a comfortable 2-0 victory on Thursday (Friday IST).

(Image Credit: Seattle Sounders Twitter)