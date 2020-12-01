Seattle Vs FC Dallas Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, MLS Conference Semi-finals Live

Seattle Sounders will go up against FC Dallas in the Western Conference semi-finals of the Major League Soccer (MLS) 2020. The match will be played at the CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington. The SS vs DAL live streaming is slated to begin at 8:00 am IST on Wednesday, December 2. Here is our Seattle vs FC Dallas prediction, info on how to watch Seattle vs FC Dallas live in India and where to catch Seattle vs FC Dallas live scores.

Seattle vs FC Dallas live stream: Seattle vs FC Dallas live scores and preview

Seattle Sounders and FC Dallas secured their spot in the MLS semi-finals by defeating Los Angeles FC and Portland, respectively. Both the teams are in the top eight of the points table with some impressive numbers. While Seattle Sounders are at the second spot of the charts with 39 points and a win-loss record of 11-5, FC Dallas are at the sixth position with 34 points and a win-loss record of 9-6.

Seattle vs FC Dallas prediction: Seattle vs FC Dallas team news and injuries

For Seattle Sounders, Danny Leyva and Jimmy Medranda are on the treatment table. However, star forward Raul Ruidiaz is in line to start after recovering from a knock. As for FC Dallas are concerned, they will be without long-term absentee Paxton Pomykal. Bryan Acosta is also not medically cleared to compete either.

How to watch Seattle vs FC Dallas live: Seattle vs FC Dallas live stream in India

There will be no live telecast of the SS vs DAL game in India. However, fans can check the live MLS scores on the Twitter handles of both teams. Fans in the UK can watch the Seattle vs FC Dallas game live on Sky Sports and Premier Sports. In the US, the game will be broadcast on TUDN USA

Venue: CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington

Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Time: 8:00 am IST

Seattle vs FC Dallas live scores: Squads for the Seattle vs FC Dallas match

MLS 2020: Seattle Sounders squad

Stefan Frei, Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez, Shane O'Neill, Nouhou Tolo, Cristian Roldan, João Paulo, Joevin Jones, Nicolás Lodeiro, Jordan Morris, Raúl Ruidíaz, Stefan Cleveland, Román Torres, Miguel Ibarra, Brad Smith, Jordy Delem, Joshua Atencio, Ethan Dobbelaere, Will Bruin

MLS 2020: FC Dallas squad

Jimmy Maurer, Bryan Reynolds, Matt Hedges, Bressan, John Nelson, Andrés Ricaurte, Thiago Santos, Fabrice-Jean Picault, Jesús Ferreira, Ryan Hollingshead, Franco Jara, Phelipe, Ricardo Pepi, Reto Ziegler, Michael Barrios, Bryan Acosta, Brandon Servania, Santiago Mosquera, Tanner Tessmann, Ema Twumasi

