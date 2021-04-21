SEGN Vs INC Dream11: Seongnam FC Vs Incheon United Prediction And Team News

Seongnam FC and Incheon United square off against each other in their upcoming K League 1 match on Wednesday. The Korean League fixture is set to be played on April 21 at the Tacheon Sports Complex with the kickoff scheduled for 4:00 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the SEGN vs INC Dream11 Team, top picks, alongside other details of this encounter.

SEGN vs INC Match Preview

Seongnam FC have been an inconsistent side in recent times having registered only two wins from their previous five outings. Heading into the match after suffering from a narrow 1-0 loss to Jeonbuk FC, the hosts find themselves struggling at the sixth spot on the K League 1 table. They have collected 15 points so far from 10 matches by winning four and drawing three games. Seongnam FC will be eager to bounce back on the winning ways and a match against a struggling Incheon United side provides them with the perfect opportunity to pocket three points and get their fifth win of the ongoing season.

Incheon United on the other hand have been amongst the worst-performing teams in the ongoing K League campaign as the visitors find themselves at the bottom of the table, Currently slotted 13th on the League standings, the visitors have collected only 2 wins from 10 games while playing out one draw and suffering from seven defeats in the season so far. Heading into the match following a three-match losing streak Incheon United finds themselves trailing 11th placed Suwon FC by two points. They will be aiming to move out from the bottom but face a tough challenge at hand on Wednesday.

SEGN vs INC Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- F. Mulic or E. Aguilar

Vice-Captain- Y. Park or H. Kim

SEGN vs INC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – K. Young-Kwang

Defenders – O. Ban-Suk, L. Tal-Heui, K. Kwang-Seok, R. Windbichler

Midfielders – E. Aguilar, K. Min-Hyeok, K Jun-Beom

Strikers – F. Mulic, H. Kim, Y. Park

SEGN vs INC Dream11 Prediction

Given the current form, Seongnam FC start the match as favourites and are expected to register a narrow win over Incheon United in this match.

Prediction- Seongnam FC 1-0 Incheon United

