SEGN Vs JEJ Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Korean League Match Preview

Seongnam FC are set to lock horns with Jeju United on Matchday 1 of the Korean League on Monday. The match is set to be played on March 1 at the Tancheon Sports Complex and is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the SEGN vs JEJ Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this match.

SEGN vs JEJ live: SEGN vs JEJ Dream11 match preview

Seongnam FC had a poor last season as they were able to manage only five wins and seven draws in their 22 league games. Finishing the season as the 9th-ranked team last year, they will look to stay away from the relegation zone where they spent most of their time last season and somehow managed to avoid being axed. With a new season kickstarting for Kim Nam-il & co., they will be hoping to better the team to a great start and look to build positive momentum for themselves against their Monday afternoon opponents.

Jeju United, on the other hand, are newly promoted to the top tier of the K League and they start the match after registering four consecutive victories in the K League 2 as they now prepare to debut in the Korean League 1. The visitors will be brimming with confidence as they walk into the game after winning the K League 2, having collected 60 points in 27 matches but will surely understand how the top tier is a different league altogether.

SEGN vs JEJ Dream11 Team: SEGN vs JEJ Playing 11

Goalkeeper- K. Young-Kwang

Defenders- W. Jeong, Y. Je-Un, K. Oh-Kyu

Midfielders- K. Min-Hyeok, I. Kenzhaboev, S. Bo-Min, G. Fernandes, J. Iskandrov

Strikers- J. Seong-Uk, F. Mulic

SEGN vs JEJ Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- F. Mulic or Seong-Uk

Vice Captain- G. Fernandes or J. Iskandrov

SEGN vs JEJ Match Prediction

While Seongnam FC will be aiming to have a fresh start to the new season and aim to right all wrongs that they went through last season, the hosts face a difficult challenge in the newly promoted Jeju United who will aim to kickstart their Korean League 1 journey with a win. We expect both teams to play out a thrilling encounter with Seongnam FC walking away with the win.

Prediction- Seongnam FC 2-1 Jeju United

Note: The above SEGN vs JEJ Dream11 prediction, SEGN vs JEJ Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SEGN vs JEJ Dream11 Team and SEGN vs JEJ Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.