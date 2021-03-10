SEGN Vs SE Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, K League 1 Match Preview

Seongnam FCsuqare off against FC Seoul in their upcoming K League 1 fixture on Wednesday. The Korean League match is set to be played at Tancheon Sports Complex on March 10 with the kickoff scheduled for 3:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the SEGN vs SE Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of this encounter.

SEGN vs SE live: SEGN vs SE Dream11 match preview

With two matches gone, Seongnam FC's league record has them occupy the 10th position. They are just a slot above 11th placed Ganwon FC who are currently in the relegation zone as the hosts have only registered one point in two games. Seongnam FC are yet to find the back of the net having failed to score in two matches and will look at this game as an opportunity to not only score their first league goal but also register their first win and walk away with three crucial points in their ongoing season.

FC Seoul on the other hand will walk into the team brimming with confidence as the visitors walk into the game following a comprehensive 3-0 win over Suwon FC in their last outings. They picked up their first win of the season in style after losing their campaign opener by a 2-0 margin to Jeonuk FC. Currently slotted seventh on the league table, FC Seoul will be focusing on extending their winning record and will look to pocket all three points by winning their second league match on Wednesday.

SEGN vs SE Dream11 Team: SEGN vs SE Playing 11

Goalkeeper - K. Young-Kwang

Defenders – K. Win-Kyun, E. Windbichler, H. Jun-Ho,

Midfielders - J. Kang, H. Chan-Hee, A. Palocevic, K. Min-Hyeok, K. Sung-Yeung

Strikers - F. Mulic, P. Chu-Young

SEGN vs SE Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- P. Chu-Young or K. Min-Hyeok

Vice-Captain- F. Mulic or A. Palocevic

SEGN vs SE Match Prediction

Given the current form of both the teams, FC Seoul look to start the match as favourites. They are expected to walk away with the win and register three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Seongnam FC 0-1 FC Seoul

Note: The above SEGN vs SE Dream11 prediction, SEGN vs SE Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SEGN vs SE Dream11 Team and SEGN vs SE Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.