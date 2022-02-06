Senegal Vs Egypt Live Stream: How To Watch AFCON Finale On TV And Online?

In a thrilling end to the Africa Cup of Nation, Mohamed Salah-led Egypt will take on Sadio Mane's Senegal in the finale. The intense clash is set to kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Monday, February 7, at the Paul Biya Stadium, Olembé. Both teams will want to get their hands on the continent's premier international tournament.

Egypt has had a difficult road to the final as they finished second in their group stage and then had to win the round of 16 and the semifinal matches on penalties. They defeated Morocco in the quarterfinals 2-1 courtesy of Mo Salah and Trezeguet. Senegal also began slowly as they won the first game in the group stages but then drew the next two. However, they turned their form around as they won the round of 16 matches 2-0 and the quarterfinal and the semifinal ended in 3-1 wins for them. With the AFCON final just around the corner, take a look at the live streaming details for Senegal vs Egypt clash.

Senegal vs Egypt live stream details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian football fans wondering how to watch the Africa Cup of Nations, there will not be any broadcast. Meanwhile, there will also not be an option available for Senegal vs Egypt live stream. However, fans can track the live scores and updates on the social media handles of the two teams in contention and AFCON.

How to watch AFCON live in the UK

Fans in the United Kingdom wondering how to watch AFCON on television can tune in to the Sky Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Senegal vs Egypt live stream, fans can tune in to the BCC iPlayer. The match will commence live at 7:00 PM GMT on Sunday, February 6 at the Paul Biya Stadium, Olembé.

Senegal vs Egypt live stream details in South Africa

South African football fans can watch the Africa Cup of Nations on SuperSport in Africa. The sports channel will broadcast all games online via the DStv satellite platform. The match will begin live at 9:00 PM SAST on Sunday, February 6 at the Paul Biya Stadium, Olembé.

Image: @CAF_Online/Twitter