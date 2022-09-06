Sent Out On Loan, Eric Bailly Accuses Manchester United Of Favouring English Players

Ivorian defender Eric Bailly has accused Premier League giants Manchester United of favouring English players over others after being sent out on loan to Marseille this season. The 28-year-old's remarks came after he was just limited to four Premier League appearances over the course of last season.

Eric Bailly slams Manchester United

While speaking to reporters, Eric Bailly did not mince his words as he said, "The club should avoid favouring English players and give everyone a chance. [The club should] encourage competition in the dressing room, not just look out for some. I’ve always had the feeling that the national player was prioritised. That doesn’t happen at Chelsea or other big Premier League clubs. Some people take it for granted that they are going to start, and that weakens the team."

With Bailly contracted at Old Trafford until the 2024 season, it remains to be seen if the Ivorian is keen on staying at Manchester United, with whom he has spent six years. Bailly's stay with the Red Devils will also depend on Marseille, who reportedly have an option to buy him outright next summer.

Bailly thinks Ten Hag can bring change

While Eric Bailly was critical of Manchester United's approach towards foreign players, he did praise new coach Erik ten Hag by explaining how he sees the Dutchman bring about change in the club. "Luckily [Erik] Ten Hag has a lot of character and I hope he can change that dynamic," said the Ivorian.

While speaking of Ten Hag and his decision to leave Manchester United despite the Dutch coach's assurances, Bailly added, "I met Erik Ten Hag in the dressing room at the end of last season when he went to sign his contract. I was packing my things because my intention was to leave, but he told me he wanted me to stay because he was going to give minutes to everyone. I agreed to do the summer tour with United, and he kept his word, but I don’t want to play every now and then. I want to do it every week and feel important. I want to get my confidence back.”