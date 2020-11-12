SER Vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Euro Qualifiers Game Preview

Serbia will lock horns with Scotland in the UEFA European qualifiers at the Stadion Rajko Mitić, Belgrade. The fixture will be played on Thursday, November 12 (Friday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:15 AM IST. Here's a look at our SER vs SCO Dream11 prediction, SER vs SCO Dream11 team and the probable SER vs SCO playing 11.

SER vs SCO live: SER vs SCO Dream11 prediction and preview

Scotland and Serbia face off in the play-off finale for a place at Euro 2020. Scotland haven't qualified for a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup however have been in a great run of form and are unbeaten in their last eight games. While Serbia have won just one of their last six.

Scotland battled past Israel and won on penalties while Serbia beat Norway in extra-time to reach the playoff finals. The two sides know the importance of this game, which is a winner takes it all. Based on recent form, our SER vs SCO match prediction expects a nail-biting game.

Final training.



Everyone is good to go.



💪🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/s86omS7LeV — Serbian Football (@SerbianFooty) November 11, 2020

SER vs SCO live: Serbia vs Scotland Head-to-Head

Serbia have won one game and drawn the other from the last two meetings between the two sides. Both teams know the importance of this game and will look at converting the chances that are created.

“You’ve got to embrace the moment... have that self-belief – in yourself and your teammates. You need to do it together.”



24 hours to go – let's do this.#SRBSCO pic.twitter.com/s9csZcxeFv — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 11, 2020

SER vs SCO Dream11 prediction: Probable SER vs SCO playing 11

Serbia probable 11

Dmitrovic; Milenkovic, Pavlovic, Kolarov; Lazovic, Maksimovic, Gudelj, Ristic; Tadic, Milinkovic-Savic; Mitrovic

Scotland probable 11

Marshall; McTominay, McKenna, Tierney; O'Donnell, McGinn, Jack, McGregor, Robertson; Christie, Dykes

SER vs SCO live: Top picks for SER vs SCO Dream11 team

SER vs SCO live: Serbia top picks

Tadic

Milinkovic-Savic

SER vs SCO live: Scotland top picks

Robertson

Tierney

SER vs SCO Dream11 prediction: SER vs SCO Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Marshall

Defenders - McTominay, Tierney, Kolarov, Robertson

Midfielders - McGinn, Gudelj, Milinkovic-Savic (C), McGregor

Forwards - Tadic (VC), Mitrovic

Note: The above SER vs SCO Dream11 prediction, SER vs SCO Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SER vs SCO Dream11 team and SER vs SCO Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Scotland Twitter