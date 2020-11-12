SER Vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Euro Qualifiers Game Preview

Quick links:
Serbia will lock horns with Scotland in the UEFA European qualifiers at the Stadion Rajko Mitić, Belgrade. The fixture will be played on Thursday, November 12 (Friday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:15 AM IST. Here's a look at our SER vs SCO Dream11 prediction, SER vs SCO Dream11 team and the probable SER vs SCO playing 11.
Scotland and Serbia face off in the play-off finale for a place at Euro 2020. Scotland haven't qualified for a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup however have been in a great run of form and are unbeaten in their last eight games. While Serbia have won just one of their last six.
Scotland battled past Israel and won on penalties while Serbia beat Norway in extra-time to reach the playoff finals. The two sides know the importance of this game, which is a winner takes it all. Based on recent form, our SER vs SCO match prediction expects a nail-biting game.
Serbia have won one game and drawn the other from the last two meetings between the two sides. Both teams know the importance of this game and will look at converting the chances that are created.
Serbia probable 11
Dmitrovic; Milenkovic, Pavlovic, Kolarov; Lazovic, Maksimovic, Gudelj, Ristic; Tadic, Milinkovic-Savic; Mitrovic
Scotland probable 11
Marshall; McTominay, McKenna, Tierney; O'Donnell, McGinn, Jack, McGregor, Robertson; Christie, Dykes
SER vs SCO live: Serbia top picks
SER vs SCO live: Scotland top picks
Goalkeeper - Marshall
Defenders - McTominay, Tierney, Kolarov, Robertson
Midfielders - McGinn, Gudelj, Milinkovic-Savic (C), McGregor
Forwards - Tadic (VC), Mitrovic
Note: The above SER vs SCO Dream11 prediction, SER vs SCO Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SER vs SCO Dream11 team and SER vs SCO Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.
Image Credits: Scotland Twitter