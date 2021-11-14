Serbia Football Players Offered Massive Reward To Beat Ronaldo's Portugal In WC Qualifiers

As per a Portuguese media report, Serbian players have been promised significant prize money if they beat Portugal in a 2022 FIFA World Cup Group A qualification match. The Serbian team on their trip to Lisbon were informed that if they can pull off a spectacular upset by defeating the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side, they will be receiving massive incentives.

Serbian team all set to receive €1 million incentive

According to Cabine Desportiva, the Serbian team are all set to receive a €1 million incentive if they create an upset and defeat tournament favourites Portugal in a must-win encounter. As per the reports, the deal was put forward by the President of Serbian FA Nenad Bjekovic, who finalized the terms with the nation’s government.

Serbia and Portugal are tied in the Group A standings with 17 points each, although Portugal find themselves atop the table due to a higher goal difference. In terms of qualification scenarios, if Serbia beat Portugal, they will automatically qualify for the 2022 World Cup, however, the Ronaldo-led side will seal a direct qualification just by ensuring a draw.

While Serbia will go all-out for the win, the added incentive is seen as a bigger morale booster for the Serbian players, encouraging them to play their best game against Portugal and come out on top.

Serbia and Portugal’s journey so far in 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers

Both Serbia and Portugal have had similar campaigns in the Qualifiers of the 2022 World Cup as they see themselves holding the top two spots. As mentioned earlier, both teams are tied at 17 points but a higher Goal Difference sees Portugal atop the table.

The two sides last met way back in March, where fans got to witness an enthralling nail-biting and a hard-fought contest, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw.

Portugal come into this clash being held to a goalless draw by Ireland whereas Serbia crushed Azerbaijan 3-1 in their most recent encounter. Portugal might have an edge over Serbia in overall head-to-head contests but given the recent form of the visitors, we can expect this game to keep you all on your toes.

(Image: AP)