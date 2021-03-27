Serbia Vs Portugal Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, World Cup European Qualifiers Live

Serbia and Portugal will both be aiming to build on opening-day victories in World Cup qualification when they battle at the Red Star Stadium on Saturday, March 27. The matchday 2 Group A clash between the two European sides is scheduled to commence at 8:45 PM local time (Sunday, March 28 at 1:15 AM IST). Here's a look at the Serbia vs Portugal team news, live stream details and our prediction for what is expected to be a thrilling game.

Serbia vs Portugal preview

Serbia edged a five-goal thriller against the Republic of Ireland in their first game of the qualifying stages. Aleksandar Mitrovic was the star of the show as the Fulham forward grabbed a brace in his team's 3-2 win over the Republic of Ireland. Dusan Vlahovic got Dragan Stojkovic's side on level terms after Alan Browne had opened the scoring for the Irish. Serbia will now be looking to make a statement of intent when they host the reigning Euro champions on Saturday.

Portugal, on the other hand, required a massive slice of fortune in their victory over Azerbaijan during the week. Despite enjoying the lions share of possession and having a whopping 29 shots over the course of the 90 minutes, Portugal had to rely on a calamitous defensive error to get the job done against Azerbaijan as Maksim Medvedev's own goal earned Fernando Santos' side a 1-0 win. Nevertheless, Portugal will be looking to build on their opening day victory when they make the trip to Serbia.

Serbia vs Portugal team news, injuries and suspensions

For Serbia, captain Dusan Tadic bagged both assists for Mitrovic's goals so is in no danger of losing his place in the attack. There could also be starts for Filip Kostic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic on Saturday.

Portugal are expected to start with Nuno Mendes in place of the injured Raphael Guerreiro. Bruno Fernandes was introduced at half time against Azerbaijan but is likely to start against Serbia while Liverpool's Diogo Jota should get the nod to start alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in attack.

Serbia vs Portugal prediction

Portugal head into this fixture as favourites but Serbia have shown that they can cause the visitors a few problems. Our prediction for the game is a 2-2 draw.

World Cup European qualifiers: How to watch Serbia vs Portugal live?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2/HD. The Serbia vs Portugal live stream will be made available on Sony LIV. Live scores and updates from the game will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Portugal, FA of Serbia Instagram