Serge Gnabry Claims 'London Still Red' After Brace Against Chelsea At Stamford Bridge

Bayern Munich attacker Serge Gnabry was on fire on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST) as Bayern Munich dominated Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. A former Arsenal player, Serge Gnabry took the Blues apart, causing them problems with his pace. Gnabry combined well with Robert Lewandowski to score a quick-fire brace in the second half. Bayern eventually won 3-0 in London.

Also Read | Manchester City Eye Bayern Munich Winger Serge Gnabry In The Summer

Serge Gnabry Arsenal links:

Serge Gnabry spent five years at Arsenal but failed to make a substantial impact in North London. However, a move to Germany reinvigorated his career as he became crucial for the German champions. This season, Gnabry took his performances to the next level after taking centre stage at Bayern.

The 24-year-old has scored six times in the Champions League with all of his goals coming against Arsenal's London rivals. Gnabry astonishingly scored four past Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the 7-2 rout back in October 2019. The German attacker even took to Twitter after the game to post 'North London Is Red'.

Also Read | Serge Gnabry May Head Home Early As Bayern Hit With Injuries

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich highlights: Serge Gnabry goal helps Bayern beat Blues

While Gnabry failed to score since in Europe, he found his scoring boots once again in London to inflict damage on Chelsea. A Gnabry brace instigated Bayern's attack on Tuesday night as they ran out comfortable winners.

Gnabry has also scored 10 times in Bundesliga (21 appearances). Bayern Munich will be up against Hoffenheim next on February 29. Meanwhile, Chelsea will pay visit to Germany for the second leg in March.

Three minutes, two goals, one Serge Gnabry 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/a9UYrEm5Q7 — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 25, 2020

Also Read | Chelsea Vs Bayern Munich Highlights: Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski Run Riot In London

Meanwhile, Arsenal fans laud Serge Gnabry for scoring against Spurs and Chelsea

Serge Gnabry has scored more goals in London this season than Nicolas Pepe.



Just a reminder that Arsenal sold Gnabry for £4m and bought Pepe for £72m. pic.twitter.com/hxUXlYtQW9 — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) February 25, 2020

Serge Gnabry when he comes to play teams in London pic.twitter.com/q0nT5uWoVL — Imani (@youdoingtoomuch) February 25, 2020

Also Read | Chelsea Vs Bayern Munich Highlights Live Streaming Details, Team News, Champions League Preview