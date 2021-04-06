Serge Gnabry Tests Positive For COVID, To Miss Bayern Munich's UCL Q/F Clash Against PSG

Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the quarterfinal clash against Paris Saint-Germain at Allianz Arena on Wednesday. This was officially confirmed by Munich on their official website.

As per reports, the German winger is now under home quarantine. Meanwhile, it has also been learned that the 25-year-old was absent from team training on Tuesday as well.

Can PSG avenge last year's final loss?

As the defending champions look to overcome the loss of one of their star players, PSG will be eager to avenge last year's heartbreaking loss in the final. They suffered a 0-1 loss as the Bundesliga giants went on to capture their sixth European title. At the same time, this will be the 10th encounter between both sides in UEFA Champions League history with Munich registering four and Paris registering five victories respectively.

The German club have won their last three home UCL games against their French rivals since a 1-0 loss way back in November 1994. The UEFA Champions League title-holders are unbeaten in their last 19 Champions League matches including 18 wins and a draw and if the streak continues then they will become the second team after Manchester United to remain unbeaten in 20 UCL games. The 'Red Devils' had achieved the feat between 2007-2009 as they won 25 consecutive UEFA Champions League matches.

Apart from Serge Gnabry, Bayern Munich have confirmed that striker Robert Lewandowski misses out of action at least for the next four weeks due to a ligament injury that he has sustained during the World Cup qualifying clash against Andorra on Sunday which means that even he will sit out on the sidelines for the two legs of the Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The first leg is to be played out on April 7 (April 8 according to IST), followed by the second leg a week later.

Despite injury concerns in the opposite camp, the defending Ligue 1 champions will not let their guards loose against FC Bayern Munich.

(Image Courtesy: AP)