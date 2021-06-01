Sergio Aguero Barcelona Unveiling: Star Striker Hopes To Play Alongside Messi Next Season

Sergio Aguero was unveiled as a Barcelona player on Monday at the Camp Nou and admitted in his press conference he’s hoping to line up alongside his good friend Lionel Messi next season. Aguero joined the LaLiga side on a free transfer this summer, signing a two-year deal with the Catalans after leaving Man City. Here's a look at Sergio Aguero's unveiling as a Barcelona player.

Sergio Aguero Barcelona unveiling: What did Aguero say during press conference

On Monday, Barcelona announced the signing of Sergio Aguero on a free transfer from Manchester City, with the Argentine striker set to officially join the LaLiga giants on July 1 when his contract with the Premier League side expires. Aguero put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal just before 6 PM local time on Monday. He underwent his medical earlier that afternoon at their Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper base.

Aguero then took his first steps out on the Camp Nou pitch prior to his presentation to the media. While speaking to reporters, the Argentine star admitted he only had eyes for one club upon leaving the Etihad Stadium. He said, "We all know that Barca are the best club in the world so I think I made a great decision to be here."

He also admitted that he was hopeful of playing alongside Lionel Messi next season. Messi's current deal with Barcelona expires this month and the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is yet to sign an extension. Aguero was with Argentina’s under-20 World Cup-winning squads in 2005 and 2007, as well as in the national team that won an Olympic gold medal in Beijing in 2008 alongside Messi.

Sergio Aguero stats at Man City

Aguero joined Man City in the summer of 2011 from Atletico Madrid. He went on to score a club-record 260 goals in 390 appearances for the Cityzens. Aguero also won five Premier League titles, six League Cups and an FA Cup during his 10-year sojourn at Man City. The 32-year-old played in his first Champions League final last weekend with Man City but Guardiola's side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea in the showdown game.

Barcelona transfer update: Eric Garcia signs for LaLiga giants

Aguero wasn't the only player who left Man City to join Barcelona as Eric Garcia was also announced as a Barca player on Tuesday. The 20-year-old Spanish defender returns to the club where he started as a youth player after spending four seasons at the Etihad.

