Sergio Aguero Clears Air Over His Retirement 'rumours', Says He Is 'always Positive'

Sergio Aguero arrived in Barcelona this summer and could see his football career brought to an early end with a heart issue reported to be far more complicated.

Sergio Aguero health update

Sergio Aguero's football career has come to a halt due to recent heart complications costing him three months o fthe Barcelona career. The former Manchester City star who arrived in Barcelona this summer could see his football career brought to an early end with a Spanish media outlet Catalunya Radio reporting that the striker'sheart issue (cardiac arrhythmia) could be far more complicated than what was anticipated early on. Despite such a major setback, the Barcelona forward took to Twitter and gave fans a major update on his current health condition.

Sergio Aguero stays positive despite heart trouble 

Talking about Sergio Aguero Barcelona stats the striker has spent more time on the treatment table due to an ankle injury after which he played only four matches scoring one goal in the process. The heart trouble is yet another setback that is likely to cut short his glorious career. Taking to Twitter Sergio Aguero wrote, "Given the rumors, I tell them that I am following the indications of the club's doctors, doing tests and treatment and seeing my progress within 90 days. Always positive".

Earlier the Argentina striker had released a video in which he thanked his fans and Barcelona supporters for the messages of his well being and thanked them for the support. "I am well and in good spirits to face the recovery process. I want to thank you all for so many messages of support and love that make my heart stronger today," the player was heard as saying. 

Sergio Aguero heart attack

While there is no such news about Sergio Aguero heart attack the strike felt chest pain during the Barcelona vs Alaves match on October 30 after which he was taken to hospital just before halftime. It was later revealed that the chest pain was not normal but  Sergio Aguero was diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia - an irregular heartbeat. It is a condition that he had suffered from, earlier in his career as well. 

Barcelona also took to social media and provided health updates over Sergio Aguero chest pain which stated that the star striker will miss three months of the current season after undergoing cardiac tests in hospital. The social post from Barcelona said, “The first team player Sergio Agüero has been subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process by Dr Josep Brugada. He is unavailable for selection and during the next three months the effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated in order to determine his recovery process."

