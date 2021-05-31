Sergio Aguero Has Lost 2 Copa America Finals, 1 World Cup & Now A UCL Final With Man City

Sergio Aguero is widely regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation but the Argentine's record in finals has been dodgy, to say the least. The 32-year-old is entering a new chapter in his life after ending a decade long stint with Manchester City, which culminated in their Champions League final loss on Saturday. While Aguero has had a silverware studded career in England, the defeat against Chelsea was his fourth major competition final loss after his heartbreaks with Argentina.

Sergio Aguero was reduced to tears at the full-time whistle in Porto on Saturday as Chelsea were crowned Champions League winners at the expense of Manchester City, thanks to a first-half Kai Havertz goal. This is was Aguero and Man City's first Champions League final, but Pep Guardiola's side failed to make the most of the opportunity as Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea lifted the coveted title. The loss was particularly hard on Aguero, who was playing his final game for Manchester City.

Aguero has now lost the World Cup final, two Copa America Finals and a Champions League final in his career. The 32-year-old was part of the Argentina squad that reached the World Cup final in 2014, only for Mario Goetze to score the winner and hand Germany the title. The Man City striker lost both Copa America finals in his next two seasons, with Chile winning the tournament on both occasions. Aguero has the opportunity to end the agony when Argentina kick off their Copa America campaign this summer. The 32-year-old is likely to be named in the Argentina Copa America squad despite his injury problems and lack of playing time this season and Aguero will hope to repay the faith in the competition and the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Sergio Aguero has bid his goodbyes to Manchester City and is set to return to Spain, where he will potentially team up with Lionel Messi in Barcelona. Aguero had a five-year stint with Atletico Madrid before joining Manchester City and will be tasked with replacing the void left by Luis Suarez's departure. The 32-year-old is expected to complete a medical at Barcelona ahead of finalizing a move to the Camp Nou on a free transfer. Aguero is expected to sign a two-year contract until 2023 and will move along with Man City teammate Eric Garcia, who will also be joining the club on a free transfer.

