Sergio Aguero Injury Update: Man City Legend Could Miss Champions League Final

Sergio Aguero is undoubtedly going to cement his legacy as a Manchester City legend but the question is whether he has already played his last game for the club. The Argentine striker has been at the Etihad for more than a decade and is just one Premier League goal shy of equaling Wayne Rooney's record of 183 goals scored for one club in the competition. However, as per the latest Sergio Aguero injury update, the striker may not be able to break Rooney's record as he may miss all the games until the Man City vs Chelsea Champions League final.

Sergio Aguero injury update: Will Sergio Aguero return for one more game for Manchester City?

As per the latest Sergio Aguero injury update, the Manchester City striker is not fit currently as explained by Pep Guardiola in his latest interview. "He has niggles. He's a little bit disturbed in his leg, his adductor. He felt something before the Newcastle game. Today he's still not fit. Hopefully, he'll be ready to play against Everton. If Sergio is fit he is going to help us, that is for sure. If he is going to help us score goals he is going to play, but it's the final of the Champions League. I have to take the decision that gives us the best chance of winning that game," said Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola on Sergio Aguero: "He has niggles. He felt something before Newcastle. Today he is still not fit. Hopefully he will be ready for Everton. I hope so, I hope so..." [via @Jack_Gaughan] — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) May 17, 2021

The Argentine striker has missed most of the ongoing 2020-21 season and also missed City's last game against Newcastle in the Premier League on Friday. If Pep's statement is taken into consideration it seems a Sergio Aguero return to the starting lineup for the Champions League final is unlikely as the Argentine has fallen down the pecking order ever since the Spanish boss took in charge of the club in 2016. Hence, it seems that Man City fans will only be able to give Aguero a good sending off if he is fit for the game against Everton with Man City already having wrapped up the Premier League title.

Predicted Manchester City team news for Man City vs Chelsea Champions League final

Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, João Cancelo; Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus

Man City vs Chelsea Champions League final date and time

The Man City vs Chelsea Champions League final will kick off on Saturday, May 29 at 8:00 PM local time (12:30 AM IST on Sunday, May 30). The all English final will take place at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal. The latest Chelsea and Manchester City team news updates can be tracked via the social media handles of the two teams.