Sergio Aguero Lambasts French Magazines For Criticising Lionel Messi; 'Now I'm Angry'

Sergio Aguero has slammed French magazines and newspapers over their unfair criticism of Lionel Messi as the Manchester City legend believes that his former Argentine teammate receives low ratings despite having a significant impact on the game.

For example, a famous French newspaper L'Equipe gave the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner a rating of just three out of 10 in the Real Madrid vs PSG game after the 34-year old missed a penalty in the second half. However, that did not make much difference to the result as the Ligue 1 leaders ended up winning the tie 1-0, with Kylian Mbappe scoring the crucial goal in extra time, sending the crowd into raptures.

Sergio Aguero slams French magazines and newspapers

While speaking on his Twitch channel, Sergio Aguero said, "Leo played well, he broke lines. I'm not saying that because he's a friend, but because he played hard. He was good and very active. In France, magazines and newspapers killed him. They are a**holes. I had an interview scheduled with a French magazine, but I said: 'No because I support Leo Messi. Period. So goodbye, see you soon.' Now I'm angry."

'L'Equipe' make scathing remarks on Lionel Messi's performance

In their review, L'Equipe wrote, "There's something sad about seeing him like that. In the first period, in this position almost as a midfielder, the Argentinian was available, but he missed so narrowly (with the exception of his pass for Mbappe.) In the one-on-one, he suffered the athletic impact. His second period is better: he provides some effective relays. But he weighs down his record with his failed or blocked attempts (53rd, 75th), and this penalty saved. This Messi is worrying."

Kylian Mbappé has now scored 13 goals in his last 13 Champions League matches 🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/K2DmedQKDR — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 15, 2022

Messi has mostly been criticised because he has found it difficult to replicate his goalscoring form from his Barcelona days. The 34-year old has just scored seven goals in 21 appearances for PSG this season, with only two of those goals coming in Ligue 1. His goalscoring return is significantly better in the UEFA Champions League though, as he has found the back of the net on five occasions in six matches.

(Image: @PSG/Twitter/AP)