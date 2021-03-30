Sergio Aguero Manchester City: Top 5 Memorable Moments From Argentine Legend's Career

Argentine superstar Sergio Aguero announced his decision to leave Manchester City at the end of the current season. He will leave as arguably the greatest Man City striker to ply his trade at Etihad, emerging as the club’s all-time leading goalscorer. Here’s reliving Aguero's top five moments in the Man City shirt as he brings an end to his decade-long stint at Etihad.

Sergio Aguero Manchester City moments: Sergio Aguero goal vs QPR 2012

The Sergio Aguero goal vs QPR 2012 could arguably be his top moment for Man City. The Cityzens were trailing by eight points to Manchester United with six games left to be played out in the Premier League. The Red Devils appeared to be on course for another title.

But Man City won five successive games to equal up Man United on the table going into the final day, with the Queens Park Rangers (QPR) clash at home. Pablo Zabaleta bagged the breakthrough for the Etihad outfit only for Djibril Cisse to level it for QPR. Things took a turn when QPR's Joey Barton was sent off, but they did not succumb under pressure.

Jamie Mackie headed in the 66th winner to bag the lead for QPR. With the clock ticking the 90th minute, it appeared Man United will clinch their 20th league title. But the injury time turned out to their worst nightmare when Edin Dzeko headed home the equaliser, followed by a powerful low finish from Aguero to clinch the title.

Sergio Aguero Manchester City moments: Champions League hat-trick vs Bayern

A defeat against Bayern Munich would end all hopes for Man City in the Champions League 2014-2015 campaign. The two sides were up against each other on Matchday 5 of the competition. And Aguero bagged the lead from the spot after being brought down inside the box by Mehdi Benatia in the 20th minute.

But Bayern appeared to have regained their momentum with two goals before the close of the first half. The Bavarians continued to maintain their dominance until the 85th minute. Xabi Alonso's backpass towards Manuel Neuer was well intercepted by the Argentine striker to make it 2-2, followed by a lethal finish in the injury time to win the tie for Man City.

Sergio Aguero record of fastest five goals vs Newcastle

In the 2015-16 campaign, Aguero became the fastest to score five goals in the league. Newcastle United bagged the lead over Man City with a brilliant effort from Aleksandar Mitrovic. But Aguero equalised before the close of the first half. And he went on to complete his hat-trick within five minutes into the second half.

The Argentine striker then went on to add a couple more goals close to the half-hour mark to equal the Premier League record of five goals alongside Dimitar Berbatov, Jermain Defoe, Andy Cole and Alan Shearer.

Sergio Aguero stats: Striker marks 50th Man City goal with volley in derby

Aguero arrived in the top clutch at the first Manchester derby of the 2013-14 season. His dominance was rewarded with a goal in the 16th minute when Aleksandar Kolarov laid in the cross in the middle. It initially appeared a mistimed effort, but Aguero put his foot behind before nudging a sensational volley to bag the lead and effectively bring up his 50th goal with Man City. The Etihad outfit won the game 4-1.

Sergio Aguero record: All-time club top scorer following goal vs Napoli

Aguero went on to make history with the goal against Napoli. The striker was up against the Italian giants in the group stage of the Champions League 2017-18 campaign. With the scoreline stagnant at 2-2, Aguero went on to put his side in the front with a curling shot past Pepe Reina to bring up his 178th goal for Man City. With the goal, he became the club's all-time highest scorer, overtaking Eric Brook's tally. Pep Guardiola's men went on to clinch the tie 4-2.

