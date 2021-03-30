Sergio Aguero Net Worth, Manchester City Career, Personal Life And Famous PL Record

Manchester City and Sergio Aguero have officially confirmed that the two parties will officially part ways in the summer after the striker's contract expires. As part of the famous Sergio Aguero record, the Argentine international is Man City's all-time top-scorer and is a bonafide Premier Legend, best summed up by his stoppage-time winner against Queens Park Rangers that led the Cityzens to their first Premier League title in 2011. Here's a look at why is Sergio Aguero leaving Man City and the Sergio Aguero net worth details.

Why is Sergio Aguero leaving Man City?

Sergio Aguero's contract will expire in the summer and so will his 10-year stay at Manchester City, both the parties confirmed. The 32-year-old has been slowed with injury problems for more than a year and has been limited to just eight Premier League appearances this season. The Argentine international has been linked with moves to Juventus and Barcelona, where he could find game time more prominent than what he is currently promised at the Etihad Stadium.

In a statement, Sergio Aguero said that he felt a huge sense of satisfaction and pride looking back at his decade at Manchester City. The Argentine international arrived for Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has gone on to becoming the club's record goal-scorer, as the club "earned a place among the greatest of the world". Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said that Sergio has left an indelible mark on the club, and his contribution over the years cannot be overstated. Manchester City have confirmed that Aguero will also have a statue at the Etihad Stadium alongside former teammates Vincent Kompany and David Silva.

Sergio Aguero record: Sergio Aguero stats for Manchester City

Since moving to the Etihad Stadium in 2011, the Sergio Aguero stats are nothing but impressive as he has scored a mammoth 257 goals in 384 games across all competitions for Manchester City. Of those, the Argentine international has scored a 181 in the Premier League, making him the fourth-highest goalscorer in the league's history behind Alan Shearer, Andy Cole and Wayne Rooney. The 32-year-old is only six away from Andy Cole's tally and could surpass it before the current season ends. Aguero is the highest-scoring foreigner in PL history, having broken Thierry Henry's record of 175 goals, and has the most hat-tricks in the division.

Sergio Aguero net worth details

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sergio Aguero's net worth can be estimated to be around a whopping $80 million. Much of the 32-year-old's wealth can be attached to the fortunes he bags from Manchester City. The 32-year-old also has a fair amount of endorsement deals and is amongst the most popular Argentine footballers alongside Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala. Amongst his popular deals are those with sporting brand PUMA, Clear, Dongqiudi and All Football. The Sergio Aguero wife name used to be the late Diego Maradona's daughter, Gianinna Maradona until 2012.

