Sergio Aguero Opens Up On Why He Rejected Lionel Messi's No.10 Shirt At Barcelona

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero confirmed that he was offered Lionel Messi's No. 10 shirt at Barcelona but he rejected it, later he explained why he did so. The Argentine international, Messi, who left Manchester City after a decade, joined Barcelona on a free transfer this summer where he was given the No. 19 shirt. The No. 10 shirt has been given to La Masia graduate Ansu Fati.

Quoted by Sport, Aguero spoke to Spanish Twitch streamer Ibai Llanos and said, "Refusing to wear the No10 shirt at Barcelona? It wasn’t that I didn’t want to, but it was out of respect for Messi."

Gerard Pique told Llanos in a previous Twitch session, "I told Kun to take it, but he doesn’t like the idea.”

Ansu Fati's father gets emotional after hearing about No. 10 news

Ansu Fati's father Bori Fati, has recently spoken about his son being given the iconic Number 10, saying that he is very happy and that he has no words to describe what it means that his son has inherited the Number 10 from Lionel Messi. Bori told Deportes Cuatro, "We are very happy. I have no words to describe what it means that Ansu inherits the 10 from Leo Messi. I have no words. It is a moment of emotion that must be kept forever."

Bori was then seen heading to the Barcelona store at the Camp Nou where he purchased eight shirts from his own money, with his son's name and the new iconic Number 10 on the back. Barcelona shared the news of the teenager's new number on Twitter with an image that showed the 18-year-old wearing the Number 10 jersey. The clip was followed by a caption that read, “Our new number 10. Made in La Masia.” The new shirt will be worn by the youngster for the 2021-22 season.

Barcelona's financial crisis and how it is being dealt with

Barcelona has witnessed a disastrous summer as club legend Lionel Messi and several other stars departed the Nou Camp due to the club's financial debts. As revealed by club president Joan Laporta in a press conference earlier in the season, the La Liga giants have over €1.35 billion in debt. Consequently of such high debts, stars such as Antoine Griezmann have departed, and several other stars such as Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba have taken significant salary cuts.

