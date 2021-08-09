Sergio Aguero Ruled Out Of Action By Barcelona For 10 Weeks After Picking Up Calf Injury

Sergio Aguero has been ruled out of action for up to 10 weeks after Barcelona confirmed that tests revealed he had picked up a tendon injury in his right calf. Just as things seemed to be settling down with a 3-0 win against Juventus in the Joan Gamper trophy, a few days after Barcelona announced they were unable to re-sign Lionel Messi, the complexion of things now looks worse as their new signing Aguero will be unavailable for two months.

LATEST NEWS | Tests carried out on first team player Kun Agüero have confirmed a right calf injury. He will be out around ten weeks. pic.twitter.com/wZNU4ahV0c — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 9, 2021

The Argentine striker signed for Barca on May 31, and after winning the Copa America with Argentina he began training as a Barca player at the Ciutat Esportiva.

Sergio Aguero seeking a shocking exit from Barcelona

Earlier it was reported that just two months after joining Barcelona from Manchester City this summer, according to Beteve's 'La Porteria' show, Sergio Aguero has reportedly asked his lawyers to look at options to terminate his recently signed two-year contract over the next few days. Aguero is believed to be frustrated that Messi is leaving despite being promised that the two would play together. The former Manchester City striker was promised that Messi's contractual issues would be sorted out.

On signing Barcelona in May, Aguero said, "Of course I hope to play with Lionel. I know him so well, we’re good friends. What happens with Leo is a decision that he and the club will make. It is a pride to play with him. I’ve played with him in the national team."

Why Lionel Messi is on his way out

Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona after 21 years because the La Liga giants were reportedly unable to fulfil the terms of the signed contract due to "financial and structural obstacles." It is believed that Messi's contract cannot be registered since the Catalan club is in financial crisis with a reported debt of more than a billion dollars. Barcelona president Joan Laporta explained why Messi's contract could not be signed.

While speaking at a press conference, Laporta said, "The salary mass is 110% of the total income of the club, we don't have any margin in terms of salary. The rules and regulations of the Spanish La Liga are regulated by Financial Fair Play and we don't have any margin. We knew that (of the situation) when we got to the club, but the numbers that have been presented to us, are a lot worse than were exposed initially and those that we were working with. That means that the losses are more than we had expected. What we are spending is a lot more than we expected and the current contracts mean that we have this salary mass of great magnitude."

(Image Credits: @FCBarcelona - Twitter)