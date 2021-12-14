Sergio Aguero Set To Announce Retirement After Heart Complications: Report

Back in October, Barcelona and Argentine forward Sergio Aguero was rushed to the hospital just before halftime after he complained of breathing difficulties during Barca's match against Alaves at Camp Nou. He was diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia - an irregular heartbeat. It is a condition that he had suffered from earlier in his career as well. Now according to several reports, the former Manchester City striker is set to announce his retirement as a professional footballer as the heart condition will not allow him to play.

Barcelona's official Twitter handle announced that Aguero will be holding a press conference at Camp Nou on Wednesday, December 15, along with club president Joan Laporta where the Argentine striker will give a statement on his future. According to Sky Sports and footballing journalist Fabrizio Romano, Aguero is expected to announce his retirement due to a heart condition at the said press conference.

Earlier in November, when similar rumours of his retirement were floating around, Aguero got ahead of the rumours and said that he is following the indications of club doctors. Aguero also added that he is going to remain 'positive' about his future. The Barca player took to Twitter and wrote: "Given the rumours, I tell them that I am following the indications of the club's doctors, doing tests and treatment and seeing my progress within 90 days. Always positive".

Sergio Aguero's life at FC Barcelona and Manchester City

Life at Barcelona has not been great for the Argentine striker as he ended up injuring himself (a tendon injury) when he arrived at Barcelona that put him out from action for 10 weeks and soon after, his close friend Lionel Messi departed the club for Paris Saint-Germain. His woes seemed to be behind him when he came on in their 2-1 loss to Real Madrid and he pulled one back for them. Now he has picked up this condition at the worst possible moment for him.

However, Sergio Aguero will be famously remembered as one of the greatest strikers to ever play in the Premier League, where he played for Manchester City. He was the fourth-highest goalscorer in the league's history and lifted five Premier League trophies, one FA Cup, and six League Cups during his time at the Etihad. He also scored one of the most famous goals in footballing history, when he converted in injury-time of the last game of the season to give City the win over QPR and hand them the 2012 Premier League title over their rivals Manchester United.

Image: @FCBarcelona/Twitter