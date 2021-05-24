Sergio Aguero Tribute: Manchester City Thank Club Legend With THIS Incredible Gesture

Man City’s record goalscorer Sergio Aguero bid a fairytale farewell to the ground he graced for the past decade by coming off the bench to score a quickfire double in the Premier League champions’ emphatic 5-0 over Everton win on Sunday. The brace took the 32-year-old’s club tally to 260 goals ahead of one potential last appearance in the Champions League final against Chelsea next Saturday. The Cityzens' Sergio Aguero tribute at the weekend made manager Pep Guardiola break down in tears as he spoke on the departing Sergio Aguero.

Sergio Aguero vs Everton: Stiker scores brace in final PL game for Man City

Sergio Aguero made his final Premier League appearance for Man City on Sunday when he replaced Riyad Mahrez on 65 minutes. The Argentine international found the net just six minutes later, before striking again in the 76th minute to round out the scoring for City. The 32-year-old could yet step out for City one more time, with the club set to take on Chelsea in the Champions League final next Saturday.

Sergio Aguero tribute: Man City bid goodbye to club legend

Following City's crushing 5-0 win over the Toffees, Aguero was then presented with a 93:20 shirt and a lifelong season ticket before seeing a mosaic that has been created for him as another permanent tribute. After being lifted into the air by his teammates, he continued the celebrations onto the pitch with the Premier League trophy before disappearing down the tunnel for one final time at the Etihad Stadium.

In his time at City, Aguero has become the club’s all-time leading goalscorer (260) and won five Premier League titles, one FA Cup and six Carabao Cup trophies. Aguero, who joined the Premier League club from Atletico Madrid in 2011, has been linked with a return to the LaLiga with Barcelona emerging as favourites to sign him.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola was also in tears while speaking about Aguero and said, “We love him (Aguero) so much. He’s a special person. He’s so nice. He helped me a lot … We cannot replace him, we cannot. There are many players in this club, Joe Hart, David Silva [are others] who helped us to be this club. We have his legacy. He showed his quality in 30 minutes.”

Sergio Aguero Premier League stats: Aguero record at Man City

Aguero finished on 184 goals in the Premier League to pull ahead of Wayne Rooney at Manchester United for the most in the competition for one club. He leaves as the fourth-highest scorer in the Premier League and the highest scoring non-English player in Premier League history, making it a highlight of the Sergio Aguero Premier League stats.

Image Credits - Sergio Aguero Instagram