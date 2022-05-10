Sergio Aguero Trolls Carlos Tevez On Live Stream; 'I Think He Did Well To Retire'

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero came up with a witty remark for his former Argentina and manchester City teammate Carlos Tevez while watching the Real Madrid vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 semi-final match on a live stream. City was knocked out of the Champions League finals race after Real Madrid won the second leg match by 3-1, making a comeback from the 4-3 loss to City in the first leg. However, Aguero and Tevez held a live stream for the game and while Tevez had to use the bathroom during the stream, Aguero cheekily trolled the former footballer.

A video clip translated to English from the live stream is currently going viral on social media. In the video, Tevez pleads “I only ask you not to speak ill of me,” before leaving his seat to use the washroom. Aguero meanwhile gets straight into action and saied. “Wow, he has a lot of beard, lucky he retired from football. He is old. He was going through a bad time, he was playing bad. I think he did well to retire".

Watch the viral video:

Sergio Aguero with the worst betrayal since The Godfather part II 😂 pic.twitter.com/EnNmzFE9ZL — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) May 9, 2022

He further added, "I don’t know what people think but it was time, he had to finish everything. At this moment, his body gave him no more. I think it was smart”. Upon returning to his seat, Tevez asked if something happened, as Aguero said, “No, free-kick for City. People said you could keep playing. I told them yes, you could still play but those are your decisions. I think you could give more, you were at a good level. Because people said ‘Tevez is dead, he is tired’.”

After listening to this, Tevez replied by saying that he imagined if Aguero defended him, and Aguero then replies, “Obviously I said you could”. Both Aguero and Tevez are former City players as Aguero played for the club from 2011 to 2021, while Tevez spent four years, from 2009 to 2013 with the club. They also played together for the Argentina national football team from 2006 to 2015. Tevez played his last professional game in 2021, while Aguero retired in December 2021.

