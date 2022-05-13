Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero's statue was unveiled by the club on Friday, May 13 at the Etihad Stadium. The unveiling of the statue was to mark the tenth anniversary of the Club’s first Premier League title and the iconic ‘93:20’ moment. Aguero memorably scored the stoppage-time strike against QPR that sealed Manchester City's Premier League title triumph at the Etihad Stadium back in 2012.

Sergio Aguero statue unveiled outside Manchester City's Etihad stadium

According to the statement released by the club, the Aguero statue is situated on the east side of the Etihad Stadium and was created by award-winning sculptor Andy Scott. It has been constructed using thousands of welded pieces of galvanised steel.

The Aguero statue celebrates his outstanding contribution to the Premier League Club’s success – especially his important role in what is considered one of the greatest moments in sporting history for which he will be eternally remembered by Manchester City fans around the world.

Sergio Aguero spoke about the statue: “Truthfully, it is a very beautiful thing for me, to see myself 10 years ago is very moving. In those 10 years I was able to win a lot of trophies and was able to help the Club become one of the most important in the world. I am very grateful to the Club for making this statue in recognition of my football career in Manchester. It is something very special.”

We are delighted to unveil a permanent statue of Club legend @aguerosergiokun at the Etihad Stadium on the tenth anniversary of 93:20! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/NUoyPyAMBm — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 13, 2022

Sergio Aguero's career

Sergio Aguero started his career in his native Argentina with Club Atlético Independiente and then went on to play for Atletico Madrid in 2006. In the five years he spent in Spain, he scored 74 goals in 175 matches. However, it was during his time in England that the 33-year-old earned more popularity and success.

He not only won Premier League titles with Manchester City but also became the highest-scoring overseas player in Premier League history. The Argentina striker scored 184 goals in 275 appearances for Manchester City. He has won the Premier League with Manchester City on five occasions and the Copa America with Argentina, amongst several other honours during his glittering career. He left England as the fourth-highest scorer in the Premier League. The former Manchester City player retired from football recently due to health issues.