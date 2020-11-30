Sergio Lobera Calls For Patience With Mumbai City's Performances Ahead Of East Bengal Test

Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera has called for patience ahead of the Islanders' clash against Indian Super League (ISL) debutants East Bengal. Mumbai bounced back from their defeat against NorthEast United in the season opener to defeat FC Goa last time out and will look to build on that performance when they take the field at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. East Bengal, on the other hand, suffered a defeat at the hands of eternal rivals ATK Mohun Bagan but will be keen to get their first points on Tuesday.

Mumbai City vs East Bengal: Sergio Lobera believes implementing his style of play will take time

In his pre-match press conference ahead of the Mumbai City vs East Bengal, Sergio Lobera discussed his style of play and said that it was non-negotiable for the Islanders. Mumbai have been far from perfect in their opening two games, but the 43-year-old has called for patience and suggested that it will take for him to implement his philosophy.

The former Barcelona B coach added that he had the full squad for training for only three sessions before the season began and believes that the lack of pre-season will also slow down the process.

While things are difficult, Lobera said that it was no excuse for the Mumbai City FC players and they need to pull up their socks if they are to feature under him. Lobera was wary of the threat posed by East Bengal, who dominated possession against ATK Mohun Bagan despite falling to a 2-0 defeat.

The former Las Palmas coach said his side were sloppy in possession against Goa despite having the numerical advantage on the pitch and added that the Islanders need to improve if they have to take all three points on Tuesday. Lobera said that three points were essential as things could get tricky in such a short season.

The 43-year-old claimed that the Islanders have to amass as many points as they can as early as possible. Lobera said that he was happy with his team's response after losing the first game and added that it was important to continue the run on Tuesday. The Islanders are currently fifth in the ISL 2020-21 standings and a win on Tuesday could potentially take them to second, depending on other results. East Bengal, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the table and will look to collect their first points against Mumbai City FC.

(Image Courtesy: Mumbai City FC Instagram)