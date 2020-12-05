Sergio Lobera Promises Working On Improvement Of Indian Players Ahead Of Odisha Clash

Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera has outlined that improving and developing Indian players is a key part of his job. The Islanders bounced back from their opening game defeat against NorthEast United to register back-to-back wins and FC Goa and East Bengal. Lobera’s side, that is co-owned by Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and the City Football Group, have started to play as the early title contenders they were considered to be, but the Mumbai City FC coach has played down the tag of favourites.

Also Read: ISL 2020-21: Some Indian Players Look Like They've Never Been Coached Before, Says Robbie Fowler

Mumbai vs Odisha live: Lobera plays down favourites tag, believes his job is to improve Indian players

In his pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Odisha FC, Sergio Lobera said that his team is not taking the game lightly despite back-to-back wins. Mumbai City FC were in fine form against East Bengal with Adam LeFondre scoring twice, while last season's MVP Hugo Boumous also showcased his quality much to the delight of the fans. Odisha are so far winless in their three games, but Lobera believes that Stuart Baxter's side are a good team and the Islanders will have to be at their very best if they have to get those three points. The 43-year-old said that his side needs to improve well in both areas, attack and defence and stick to their style of play.

Also Read: Man United Transfer News: Red Devils NOT Interested In AC Milan Star Hakan Calhanoglu

Mumbai City FC's early resurgence and their offseason work has many considering the Islanders as title favourites for the ISL 2020-21 season. However, head coach Sergio Lobera has downplayed those suggestions saying that there are many factors which can influence the result apart from sporting reasons. The former Las Plasmas manager said that it will be a challenging season with the short pre-season and injuries along with the bio bubble and quarantine restrictions. Lobera said that while his Mumbai City FC will accept and relish the challenge, there's a lot they need to build as they are competing with some very good teams.

Also Read: NEUFC Vs SCEB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero ISL 2020 Game Preview

Relive a night to remember for #TheIslanders in our first home outing of the 2020-21 season! 📸#MCFCSCEB #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/dfKWwYS5DD — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 2, 2020

Following Mumbai City FC's 3-0 win over East Bengal, the latter's head coach Robbie Fowler controversially said that there were a few Indian players who seem that they have not been coached before. And with the Liverpool legend offering clarification later, Sergio Lobera also chose to steer clear of those comments. The Mumbai City FC head coach said that he was focused on his team and knew that one of the core aspects of his role with the Islanders is to improve the quality of Indian players.

Also Read: Qatar Vs Bangladesh Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, World Cup Qualifiers Live

Indian international Farukh Choudhary, who also accompanied his manager during the press conference, said that he intends to learn a lot from Lobera during their time together and hopes to be a different and better player in one year. The 24-year-old said that he is looking forward to a lot more games and training sessions under the Spaniard. Farukh, who is line to make his 50th Indian Super League appearance on Sunday, and hopes that the Ranbir Kapoor-owned side can continue their winning momentum against Odisha FC.

ISL 2020-21 schedule: Mumbai vs Odisha squads

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Vikram Singh, Phurba Lachenpa

Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Vikram Singh, Phurba Lachenpa Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Tondonba Singh, Sarthak Golui, Amey Ranawade, Mohamad Rakip, Mehtab Singh, Valpuia

Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Tondonba Singh, Sarthak Golui, Amey Ranawade, Mohamad Rakip, Mehtab Singh, Valpuia Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Hugo Boumous, Herman Santana, Rowllin Borges, Farukh Choudhary, Raynier Fernandes, Bidyananda Singh, Asif Khan, Bipin Singh, Pranjal Bhumij, Sourav Das, Vikram Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy

Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Hugo Boumous, Herman Santana, Rowllin Borges, Farukh Choudhary, Raynier Fernandes, Bidyananda Singh, Asif Khan, Bipin Singh, Pranjal Bhumij, Sourav Das, Vikram Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy Forwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam Le Fondre

Odisha FC

Goalkeepers: Arshdeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Ankit Bhuyan

Arshdeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Ankit Bhuyan Defenders: Steven Taylor, Saurabh Meher, Gaurav Bora, Kamalpreet Singh, Mohd Sajid Dhot, George D’Souza, Shubham Sarangi, Jacob, Hendry Antonay

Steven Taylor, Saurabh Meher, Gaurav Bora, Kamalpreet Singh, Mohd Sajid Dhot, George D’Souza, Shubham Sarangi, Jacob, Hendry Antonay Midfielders: Baoringdao Bodo, Cole Alexander, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, S Lalhrezuala, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh

Baoringdao Bodo, Cole Alexander, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, S Lalhrezuala, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Laishram Singh, Marcelo Pereira

(Image Courtesy: Mumbai City FC Twitter)