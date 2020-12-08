Sergio Lobera Wary Of Peaking Early As Table-toppers Mumbai City FC Take On Chennaiyin FC

Things have finally started to fall in place for Sergio Lobera at Mumbai City FC. After losing their opening game against NorthEast United, the Islanders have returned to top form with three consecutive wins and find themselves at the top of the ISL table. And while ATK Mohun Bagan's defeat on Monday added another cherry on top, Lobera is wary of complacency and is focused on the job ahead.

Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin: Sergio Lobera believes it will be a mistake to look at the ISL table

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin clash, Sergio Lobera has called for his side's focus, what he expects to be a difficult clash on Wednesday. The Islanders head coach is happy with his team has played, but is wary of complacency and wants the players to constantly improve and keep up their levels throughout the season. Lobera believes that it will be a mistake to look at the ISL table at the moment, as teams are just finding their groove after a short pre-season.

SL 💬 "Our focus needs to remain on the game (against @ChennaiyinFC). It would be a big mistake if we focus on the table. We need to take it game by game, and see the table at the end of the season, trying to finish in the best possible position."#MCFCCFC #AamchiCity 🔵 — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 8, 2020

Mumbai City have a busy ISL fixtures list playing four games in the space of eight days and Sergio Lobera has put an importance on rotating his squad well during the run of games. Against Odisha, Adam Le Fondre was rested while Bartholomew Ogbeche started the game and got on the scoresheet. Lobera said, "Squad rotation is very important. If you have a good squad, then you can use different players in matches. We have a full season ahead and happy with the fitness condition of my team. We need to work hard and believe in our style of play. Hopefully, our fans will be happy at the end of the season".

SL 💬 "We need to work very well. We played a game two days ago but we need to be ready from the first minute. I think it's going to be a very competitive game."#MCFCCFC #AamchiCity 🔵 — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 8, 2020

Mumbai City FC are slowing turning into one of the teams to beat this season and Lobera's vision is slowly and steadily being implemented into the squad. The Islanders have scored six goals in the competition so far and have shipped only a solitary goal, keeping three consecutive clean sheets. The 43-year-old believes that his team is finding the right balance in attack and defence and are working well in training. However, Lobera is concerned that a short pre-season could lead to injuries as players are used to training six-to-seven weeks prior to the season.

(Image Courtesy: Mumbai City FC Twitter)