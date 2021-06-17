Sergio Ramos Exit: Real Madrid Fans Unhappy With Florentino Perez As Legends Leave

The year 2021 has not been a kind year for Real Madrid president Florentino Perez who has made headlines for all the wrong reasons. First Perez was severely criticised for being the man behind the draconian European Super League and now he is being criticised for allowing the best players to leave the club. Sergio Ramos will be the latest club legend to leave the club after spending 16 years at the Santiago Bernabeu. Here is how fans responded to the Sergio Ramos transfer exit news.

Real Madrid transfer news: Sergio Ramos transfer exit confirmed by club statement

Real Madrid confirmed the Sergio Ramos transfer exit news through a club statement on Wednesday, June 16. The statement mentioned that a tribute and farewell will be given to Ramos, and the ceremony will also be attended by club president Florentino Perez. The Spanish centre-back will then appear before the media in a virtual press conference to answer questions as to why Madrid and he decided to part ways after 16 long years.

Real Madrid transfer news: A fallout with Florentino Perez likely the reason behind Sergio Ramos transfer exit

After 671 appearances for Real Madrid, it seems that Sergio Ramos' relationship with club president Florentino Perez has hit an all-time low. Over the past few months, Perez has had several media appearances pertaining to discussions about Ramos' contract renewal. However, each time the club president has suggested that Madrid would find it difficult to tie the centre-back down to a new deal because of financial constraints. Ramos is one of the top earners at the club as he reportedly earns a staggering £312,000-per-week. Although Ramos did not demand a wage hike for a contract renewal, it is believed that Perez was only willing to give the Spanish international a 1-year contract extension instead of the 2-year extension demanded by Ramos.

Sergio Ramos with Real Madrid:

Games: 671

Goals: 101

Assists: 40

🏆 5x La Liga

🏆 4x Champions League

🏆 4x Supercopa

🏆 4x FIFA Club World Cup

🏆 3x UEFA Super Cup

🏆 2x Copa del Rey



Legend of the highest order.



Not in a mood to pen down my thoughts.#GraciasCapitan pic.twitter.com/62HEsTl89U — Madridismo (@halamadrid028) June 17, 2021

Speaking of Ramos' contract renewal earlier in the year, Perez said, "We're in a very tough situation where no one has the money anymore. We've got to be realistic. I've never said that he won't stay. At the moment we're completing this season and after that, we can see about next year." However, with Madrid signing former Bayern Munich star David Alaba on a bumper deal, it only raises speculations about a possible fallout between Ramos and Perez. Earlier in the year, Raphael Varane and Zinedine Zidane also confirmed that they were leaving the club.

Real Madrid flans unhappy with Florentino Perez for allowing club legends to leave

Florentino Perez really got rid of Sergio Ramos, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Zinedine Zidane before Gareth Bale.#SergioRamos . pic.twitter.com/V1hSnrVN1U — Cristian0s7 (@cristian0s7) June 17, 2021

Pérez has allowed multiple Real Madrid legends recently to exit the club with broken relationships..



• Casillas (with no proper goodbye)

• Ronaldo

• Ramos



Terrible, Terrible, Terrible pic.twitter.com/wM50NsI7hX — Real Madrid Analysis (@rmdanalysis) June 16, 2021

Perez has blood on his hands pic.twitter.com/D1dgaqEKhW — 💫 (@Madridi7ii) June 17, 2021

from iker to cristiano to zidane to ramos… perez has mistreated every legend, and the fans forgive him everytime… I’VE HAD ENOUGH… MY CAPTAIN DOESNT DESERVE TO LEAVE THE CLUB WITHOUT THE REST OF THE TEAM PRESENT. HE DOESNT DESERVE TO LEAVE WITHOUT THE FANS PRESENT #PerezOut — ANISHA 92:48 (@anisha_0907) June 16, 2021

It's official Madrid has let go of Ramos after 17 years at the Club😭😭i can't believe this. After Casilas, Pepe and Ronaldo.

What's wrong with Perez💔

2014 UCL Final thank you for that important goal.#ramos #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/bB11puC3kF — S E V E N🔥 (@OtsileSeven) June 16, 2021

Sergio Ramos transfer rumours: Manchester City are reportedly the frontrunners for the Spaniard's signature

Considering the legendary career that Sergio Ramos has had at Real Madrid he will not be short of suitors to sign him this summer. During his time at Real Madrid, Ramos won five LaLiga titles, four Champions Leagues, four Club World Cups, three European Super Cups, two Copa del Reys and four Spanish Super Cups. As per reports, Manchester City are the favourites to sign the Spanish centre-back this summer. The Premier League champions are believed to be prepared to offer a two-year deal until the summer of 2023.

Image Credits: realmadrid.com, Real Madrid/Twitter