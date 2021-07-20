Sergio Ramos Heaps Praise On Rival Lionel Messi; 'he Will Always Have A Role In My Team'

On many occasions, Sergio Ramos has come came head to head with Lionel Messi during the El Classico battles that would take place. It was always a fiery fight amongst the two who were always so passionate about their club. However, things have changed now, Ramos is no longer a Real Madrid player after giving 16 years of his prime playing for the club and now it seems that he has admitted his admiration for the Barcelona captain saying that Messi would always have a place in Ramos' team.

Ramos' appreciation for Messi

"I like to play with the best players and Messi has been one of the best in the world," Ramos has told TNT Sports. "I have always said that Messi will always have a role in my team."

It seems the only thing preventing him from praising the Argentine was the Real Madrid armband and badge he so passionately played for.

From rivals to teammates: Neymar & Ramos

Another one of those that Ramos once used to lock horns with during the heat of the El Classicos was Neymar but the Spanish central defender, having now joined PSG, will be playing alongside the Brazilian forward and boasted a strong relationship with Neymar.

Ramos added: "Despite the fact that he was at Barca and I was at Real Madrid, I have a very good relationship with him. In those years of rivalry, we formed a relationship and he has been sending me messages encouraging me to come to PSG. It is always appreciated that the stars encourage you to come."

Messi to sign a five-year deal with 50% pay cut

Messi became a free agent on July 1 after his contract with Barcelona expired but the club seems to have still not given up on offering him a two-year deal with the same wages as the last contract. Messi's last contract was valued at more than €500 million over four years, including signing-on fees, bonuses, and his weekly salary. But if reports are to be believed then Messi is expected to sign a five-year deal with the Catalonia giants after taking a 50% pay cut to extend his stay with them.

Messi's 2020-21 season

Messi had managed to score 38 goals in 47 matches while also providing 14 assists for Barcelona in the 2020-21 season, including 30 goals in La Liga that helped him pick up the Pichchi Trophy, which is awarded to the highest goalscorer of La Liga.

Leo Messi also managed to score four goals and five assists for the national side at Copa America as he helped them lift the trophy.

(Image Credits: AP)