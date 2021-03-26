Sergio Ramos Injury Update: Spain Boss Luis Enrique Provides Update On Real Madrid Captain

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is on national duty with the Spain National football team as the 2010 World Cup winners took on Greece in their 2022 World Cup Qualifier match on Friday. Concerns over the Real Madrid captain's fitness arose after head coach Luis Enrique subbed him off at the brink of half time. We look at Sergio Ramos injury update following the player's first-half stint in national colours.

Spanish team head coach Luis Enrique has confirmed that the half-time substitution which saw Inigo Martinez replace the national team captain had nothing to do with any injury. The Spanish team boss confirmed that Ramos was replaced as a measure to manage the player's minutes given how he has just returned from an injury. Ramos featured in only two matches for Real Madrid since his return to football as the 34-year-old played against Elche in LaLiga and Atalanta in the Champions League for Los Blancos after returning to football after over two months.

Ramos, who has a record 179 international caps played out an average of 45 minutes against Greece as the Spanish team captain attempted only 12 passes while misplacing half of them. Luis Enrique was quick to take the player off as Ramos' recently operated knee remains under surveillance by the medical teams of Spain and Real Madrid.

Enrique has mentioned how he wants to keep an eye out on the 34-year-old star defender's fitness and he discussed the substitution mentioning how he wanted to manage the defender's minutes. Ramos who came back after also missing two months on football had a shin issue which kept him out of Real Madrid's match against Celta Vigo before the international break.

The Spanish national team head coach has revealed his future plans on using the defender well and managing his minutes by saying how he plans to play Ramos in every upcoming match. Enrique has gone on to mention how he has an idea on managing Ramos' minutes and keep him fit as Spain prepares to play their remaining two matches of the ongoing 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

After playing out a 1-1 draw against Greece on Thursday, The Spanish national team is set to play Georgia next in their World Cup 20202 Qualification Group B fixture. They end their ongoing set of current international matches, with their last game against Kosovo scheduled to be played at the end of the month.