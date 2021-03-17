Sergio Ramos Pleads For More Game Time In UCL, Zinedine Zidane Comically Snubs Him

Real Madrid superstar Sergio Ramos was back in the line up for the second game in a row after returning fit following knee surgery. And the 34-year-old went on to prove his importance in the Champions League again as he struck the second goal for Los Blancos from the spot. He was however subbed off close to the half-hour mark with a video now suggesting that he pleaded for 10 more minutes of action to Zinedine Zidane.

Real Madrid vs Atalanta highlights: Sergio Ramos' appeal declined by Zidane

Ramos did not display any signs of a slowdown despite the recent surgery to the meniscus of his left knee. He was introduced into the line up against Elche last weekend, followed by his second start in a row against Atalanta on Tuesday. But Zidane was cautious of the captain's fitness and decided to withdraw him in the 64th minute.

The skipper was replaced by Brazilian centre-back Eder Militao. But a video now suggests that the 34-year-old centre-back urged the manager to let him continue for 10 more minutes on the field. But his appeal fell on deaf ears as the three-time Champions League-winning manager continued with the substitution.

Real Madrid vs Atalanta highlights: Benzema, Ramos shine for Zidane

Karim Benzema bagged the opener in the 35th minute following a goalkeeping debacle by Marco Sportiello. The Atalanta goalkeeper produced a howler, directing the ball at Luka Modric. The Croatian was quick to square it towards Benzema, who made no mistake in front of the goal.

Ramos doubled the lead at the 60th minute after Vinicius Jr won a penalty following a challenge while at goal. And the Real Madrid skipper converted brilliantly from the spot to double the lead for Los Blancos. Luis Muriel pulled a goal back following a brilliant set-piece in the 83rd minute.

But Marco Asensio went on to make it 3-1 for Zidane within two minutes of his introduction in the game. The Spain international scored from his first touch of the game with Lucas Vasquez acting as the assist provider.

LaLiga standings update as Real Madrid next play Celta Vigo

Following the win over Atalanta and securing a berth in the quarter-final of the Champions League, Real Madrid now shift their focus on LaLiga. The defending LaLiga champions will continue their title defence when they take on Celta Vigo on Saturday in an attempt to close the gap with Atletico Madrid at the top.

Image courtesy: Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos Twitter