Sergio Ramos Posts Emotional Message After Being Left Out Of Spain Squad For Euro 2020

Spanish national football team head coach Luis Enrique revealed his 24-man squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 and sent shockwaves among La Roja fans as Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos was missing for the team. Ramos' exclusion by the Spanish tactician has left everyone in shock with the former FC Barcelona manager making some bold moves in his team selection including his decision to not choose a single Real Madrid player for the Euro 2020.

Spain squad for Euro 2020

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Jordi Alba, Jose Gaya, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Diego Llorente, Eric Garcia, Marcos Llorente, Cesar Azpilicueta,

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Thiago, Rodri, Koke, Pedri, Fabian

Forwards: Alvaro Morata, Dani Olmo, Pablo Sarabia, Gerard Moreno, Mikel Oyarzabal, Adama Traore, Ferran Torres

🚨 OFICIAL | ¡¡¡NUESTRA SELECCIÓN!!!



🇪🇸 Estos son los 24 futbolistas que defenderán los colores de la @SeFutbol en la #EURO2020.



💪🏻 ¡¡Vuestro grito de ánimo será nuestra energía en la lucha por el Campeonato de Europa!!#SomosEspaña #SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/KY87e0im3p — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) May 24, 2021

Sergio Ramos Twitter: Real Madrid star pens emotional message after missing out on Euro 2020

Following Luis Enrique's announcement, Sergio Ramos took to social media and expressed his sadness on missing out on an international call-up and featuring for Spain later in the summer. Reacting to the social media buzz following his omission from the Spain squad for Euro 2020, Ramos shared an emotional message with all his followers on Instagram and Twitter.

Después de unos meses jodidos y una temporada atípica y distinta a lo que he vivido en toda mi carrera, también se une la Eurocopa.



After a tough few months and a strange season unlike anything I have experienced in my career comes the Euros. pic.twitter.com/U8fWjR5et5 — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) May 24, 2021

He wrote, " I have fought and worked body and soul every day to be able to reach 100% with Real Madrid and the National Team, but things do not always go the way you want. It hurts me not to have been able to help my team more and not defend Spain but, in this case, it is better to rest, fully recover well and, next year, return as we have always done."

Ramos added, "It hurts not to represent your country, but you have to be honest and sincere. I wish all my teammates the best of luck and I hope we have a great Euro Cup. I will cheer as one more fan from home. A big greeting to everyone and always #VivaEspaña and #HalaMadrid."

Sergio Ramos Spain career

The 35-year-old defender made over 180 appearances for La Roja and went on to win major trophies with the team which include one World Cup and two European Championships. However, the Spain national team captain has been plagued with injuries this season, which has kept him from playing his best football this year. Ramos struggled to get valuable game time, making just seven appearances for Real Madrid in 2021 which resulted in Spanish national team head coach Luis Enrique opting against selecting the Blancos skipper.

Spain fixtures Euro 2020

The Spanish national football team host Sweden in the tournament opener on June 14 after playing an international friendly against Portugal. The 2010 World Cup winners then take on Poland in their next league match with their last game to be played against Slovakia.