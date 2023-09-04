Sergio Ramos returns to La Liga, signs one year deal with boyhood club Sevilla

Sergio Ramos has joined Sevilla from Paris Saint Germain on a free transfer. After a hiatus of 18 years the Spanish defender finally returned to his boyhood club in Spain. he has signed a one year contract with the club.

Sergio Ramos joined Sevilla from PSG on a free transfer

The decorated defender was a free agent having left PSG in the summer. He reportedly turned down a lucrative contract offer from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad and took a massive pay cut to join the Spanish giants.

The 37 year old came through the academy of Sevilla and joined Real Madrid in 2005. he had a prolonged 16 year stint at Los Blancos and joined PSG in 2021. Sevilla issued a statement a sthey confirmed the return of their prodigal sobn. They lifted the Europa League last campaign and Ramos' return will definitely boost their chance in the Champions League this season.

The statement read, "Sevilla FC have reached an agreement for the signing of Sergio Ramos. The academy graduate is returning to the club 18 years after he signed for Real Madrid in 2005, aged 19.

Ramos, who was a free agent after his time at Paris Saint-Germain, arrived in the city this morning for his medical and has signed a one-year deal with the club.

Ramos returns to his boyhood club

Born in Camas, a few kilometres from Sevilla city centre, on 30th March 1986, Sergio joined the Sevilla FC academy aged seven, and progressed through the ranks before making his reserve-team debut aged 16, in the 2002/03 season.

The following season, Joaquín Caparrós gave the youngster his first-team debut on 1st February 2004, replacing Paco Gallardo in a 1-0 loss away at Deportivo La Coruña. He made seven appearances that season, and quickly became a mainstay in the starting XI." Ramos said, "It's a very special day, returning home is always a tremendous joy.