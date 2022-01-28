Sergio Ramos Reveals He Talked To Lionel Messi & Neymar Before Agreeing PSG Move

Paris Saint-Germain did the unthinkable this summer transfer window when they united two of the fiercest rivals in the form of FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos. Both the players had come up against each other on numerous occasions in hard-fought and aggressive El Clasicos, however, they now play together for PSG. In a recent interview, Ramos revealed that he had spoken to Messi and Neymar before he made the move to Paris.

"(The process of signing for PSG) was fine,” he continued. “Before signing my contract I had already talked to the other players, including Leo (Messi), Keylor (Navas), who’s like a brother. We had already talked about it before. Also with Neymar and other teammates. The reception has been extraordinary, making my adaption much easier," the former Real Madrid captain told AS. "PSG are the team to beat. With the project it has and the players it’s signed. But now we have to prove it," added Ramos.

Sergio Ramos scores his first goal for PSG

On Sunday, he made his home debut for PSG in their 4-0 win against Reims at the Parc des Princes and he also managed to get his name on the scoresheet. In the second half, around the 62nd minute, Reims failed to clear their lines from successive corners and Ramos made them pay. Danilo Pereira's near-post header was blocked as was Ramos' first prodded effort. However, the ball trickled back into the path of Ramos, who smashed his strike into the back of the net to double PSG's lead.

After the game, he spoke about the issues he had been facing and the difficult beginning he faced but said that he is ready to move on from that. "I'm very happy for this victory and for my first goal with this team," Sergio Ramos told Amazon Prime at full-time. "I'm happy to have played 90 minutes. I like to have the support of the public. It's my first goal with PSG and I hope there will be many more. It's important to build up habits and routine. I've been back with the group for three weeks and I'm getting into the rhythm. I'm very happy because I've been away from the pitch for a long time, which is my home. I feel very happy."