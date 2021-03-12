Sergio Ramos Takes Dig At Rivals Barcelona, Ready To Welcome Messi To Real Madrid

Barcelona icon Lionel Messi's future at the Camp Nou hangs in the balance as he sees off his contract at the end of the current season. He has been linked with a move to either Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) or Manchester City, with the two clubs considered to possess the financial muscle to fulfil his financial demands, even as no reports suggest interest from Real Madrid. But Los Blancos skipper Sergio Ramos insists he would welcome Messi with open arms if the defending LaLiga champions did sign him.

Messi transfer news: Sergio Ramos to welcome Barcelona icon with open arms

Speaking during a press conference ahead of the release of the second season of his documentary, Ramos was quizzed if he would welcome Messi at the Bernabeu. The Spain international went on to claim, "100%. Without doubts." Ramos comically claimed that he would even invite the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to his house in an attempt to help him settle in the Spanish capital.

On being scrutinised if he'd move the other way, Ramos responded in the negative. The 34-year-old insisted he would never join Barcelona even if they paid him €50 million or €70 million per year, further asserting that there are some things that money cannot buy. Notably, Ramos also faces a similar situation as Messi with his contract excluding in June this year.

Ramos transfer news: No update as yet, insists skipper

Ramos however did not provide any update on his future at the Bernabeu. He claimed that there was no news on the contract renewal front with Real Madrid. "I'd like to be able to say something, but there's nothing new. I've only been thinking about coming back from my injury and ending the season as well as possible. On the renewal, there's no news", he said, as quoted by ESPN.

Ramos has been out of action for over a month following a knee meniscus surgery. The Spanish defender returned to train with the rest of the squad on Wednesday and is expected to start against Atalanta in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16. Meanwhile, his presence against Elche remains doubtful as Real Madrid look to move up the ladder in the LaLiga standings.

Ramos prefers Haaland over Mbappe

Meanwhile, Ramos spoke about his preferred signing between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. And he was quick to suggest that he would sign Haaland citing the fact that he'd come cheaply than the PSG superstar. Notably, Haaland has a €75 million release clause which comes into effect in the summer of 2022.

Image courtesy: AP