Sergio Ramos To Sit Out For Two Months Due To A Thigh Injury; PSG Debut With Messi Delayed

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG's) latest signing Sergio Ramos is reportedly at risk of missing out on two months of action due to a thigh injury. As a result, football fans may need to wait for the former Real Madrid legend to play alongside his former arch-rival Lionel Messi. Messi signed a two-year contract with PSG on Tuesday with the option of extending his deal by a year.

Sergio Ramos' injury to delay debut with Lionel Messi

Contradictory reports emerge about Sergio Ramos' injury. As per Spanish outlet Marca, Ramos will be fit to play competitive football in just two weeks. However, reports in France indicate that the Spanish centre-back's injury is worse than initially feared and could miss as much as two months of action. He signed a two-year deal with PSG last month after winning 16 trophies at the Spanish capital.

As per the French reports, Ramos suffered a thigh injury at the end of July. Hence, he missed PSG's opener against Troyes on Saturday, August 7. The Ligue 1 giants have already confirmed that the Spanish international will not be fit in time for the club's next game against Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes on Saturday, August 14. As a result, the much-awaited debut of Ramos and Lionel Messi together is likely to be delayed by two months. The two legends enjoyed several famous battles together in El Clasico fixtures as the two fought hard to lead their sides to success in the Spanish league.

Lionel Messi excited to play for PSG

While speaking to PSG's official website, Lionel Messi revealed how excited he was to make his debut for Ligue 1 giants PSG. "I am impatient to start a new chapter of my career in Paris. The club and its vision are in perfect harmony with my ambitions. I know how talented the players and staff are here. I am determined to build, something great for the club and for the fans. I can't wait to set foot on the Parc des Princes pitch. It's unlikely Messi will play against Strasbourg after a successful Copa America campaign with Argentina and missing out on pre-season."

Image: @WeAreMessi & @brfootball/Twitter