Sergio Ramos Transfer Update: Man City To Offer 2-year Deal To Real Madrid Captain?

Sergio Ramos' contract with Real Madrid is about to end this June and the Real Madrid captain is yet to sign a contract extension. It is believed that he could possibly be on his way out of Madrid after winning four Champions League titles with them. According to various reports on the Sergio Ramos transfer update, it is said that the Spaniard is pushing for a two-year deal and is refusing a pay cut which is believed to have triggered these rumours about him leaving the club.

Sergio Ramos transfer update: Sergio Ramos Manchester City rumours

It is reported that several clubs in Europe have been looking at his situation in Madrid and many are ready to offer him a contract, but it looks like Sergio Ramos may strike a deal with Manchester City after all. Pep Guardiola has reportedly said that a player with the qualities of Ramos would increase the competitiveness and experience of the squad in such high profile matches. A club like Manchester City would be perfect for Ramos as he could be a mentor to young players and could also play a pivotal role in the already strong City defence.

Sergio Ramos contract

Sergio Ramos contract at Real Madrid is only till June and there have been no extension talks for a long time. According to an ESPN report, it is believed that the player and the club are going to meet in the following weeks to discuss the future of the player. Both the Manchester clubs have shown interest in Ramos but confirmation can only be given after his meeting with the club. Ramos has won 22 trophies during his stint at Real Madrid and is still pretty fit to play competitive football.

Man City transfer news

Man City are considering offering Sergio Ramos a two-year deal, multiple sources have told @alexkirkland and @RodrigoFaez 😮 pic.twitter.com/UlJouglCfU — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 31, 2021

After a tough loss in the Champions League final, Manchester City have started their preparations to compete in the competition next year as they are linked to several players this summer. Jack Grealish looks to be on the target of many English clubs but it doesn't look really positive for City as it was only last year that he signed a contract extension. Another English player, Harry Kane, is on City's radar and with a host of other clubs looking to sign him, City will have to lure him with a big deal if they want his services.

Erling Haaland is also heavily linked with the club, but it is no surprise as he is also associated with many other top European clubs. City have also been looking at the situation of Ramos in Real Madrid and if the deal happens it will be a big win for City as they will have a big player to partner with Ruben Dias who looks to be Pep's go-to man in defence.

Jack Grealish 'to take career to next level at Man City' amid £100m transfer bid #MCFChttps://t.co/6Tgrst0BMO — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 28, 2021

Real Madrid transfer news

Real Madrid have made some pretty expensive mistakes and will be looking to correct those by getting in some good names this summer. Los Blancos have already secured defender David Alaba and will be recruiting some more firepower in the team. Eden Hazard is reportedly on his way out of Madrid after two disastrous seasons at the club. Kylian Mbappe who has been a transfer target for a long time is once again a priority but PSG look adamant upon keeping the Frenchman who is yet to sign an extension. Los Blancos have also been looking at Romelu Lukaku but Inter Milan will try their best to keep the striker in Italy.

Picture Credits: Sergio Ramos/Twitter