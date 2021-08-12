Sergio Ramos Welcomes Messi To PSG After Telling Madrid Chief 8 Months Ago It Could Happen

A year ago, little did anyone imagine that Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos and Barcelona legend Lionel Messi would be seen in the same team. However, with even the top European teams struggling to comply with financial fair play rules, the day has come when the two arch-rivals will see eye to eye. On Wednesday, Ramos welcomed Messi to the French capital with an Instagram post after having told Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez eight months ago that this could happen.

Sergio Ramos' Instagram: Madrid legend welcomes Messi

Lionel Messi's signing was made official on Wednesday when PSG planned a huge press conference at the Parc des Princes to welcome the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. After Messi officially joined the Ligue 1 giants, Ramos took to his Instagram handle and posted two shirts side by side with their names to welcome the Argentine forward. He captioned the post, "Who was going to tell us, right @leomessi? Welcome!" Sergio Ramos' Instagram post has been well received by fans who have already given it over 5m likes in less than a day.

Ramos had warned Madrid chief PSG could sign Messi and him

Sergio Ramos had envisioned eight months ago that PSG may sign Lionel Messi and him this summer, having had a conversation with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez about the same. Spanish journalist Josep Pedrerol told El Chiringuito programme that Ramos reportedly told Perez, "I've been told that PSG want to make a great team with Messi and I onboard." PSG are believed to have been so inclined to sign the two La Liga giants as they desperately want to win the elusive UEFA Champions League (UCL).

Lionel Messi said PSG's goal of winning the UCL aligns with his

While speaking at his first press conference after joining PSG, Lionel Messi revealed that one of the predominant reasons he joined PSG was that the goals of both parties aligned. "I'm aware of the objective this club has, fighting for a while to win the Champions League. It came close these past few years. On a personal level, would love to win another Champions League, as I have said in previous years. I think I have come to the ideal place that is ready for that. We have the same goals, the club has some of the best players and one of the best squads in the world, and God willing, we can achieve that goal. Paris wants it so much, I want so much, and hopefully, we can enjoy it with the people of Paris too," said Messi.