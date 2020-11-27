Serie A Fixtures, Schedule, Matchday 9 Preview As Napoli Lock Horns With AS Roma

Serie A action returns this weekend with some mouthwatering clashes in store on Matchday 9 of the 2020-21 season. High-flying Sassuolo will host Inter Milan in the first fixture of the weekend, while table-toppers AC Milan will be without the league's top scorer - Zlatan Ibrahimovic - when they welcome Fiorentina. Napoli will host AS Roma on Sunday in what promises to be a thrilling game.

ALSO READ: Hackers Holding Man United To Ransom For Millions After Cyber-attack By Gang A WEEK Ago

Key Serie A fixtures on Matchday 9

Sassuolo vs Inter Milan - Saturday, November 28, 3:00 pm local time (7:30 pm IST)

Roberto De Zerbi's Sassuolo are currently in second place in the Serie A standings with 18 points from eight games played so far. They remain unbeaten in the league but will have to be at their best to keep that record intact when they face Inter Milan this weekend. The Nerazzurri are currently in fifth place with 15 points and suffered a 2-0 defeat in the Champions League earlier this week.

Benevento vs Juventus - Saturday, November 28, 6:00 pm local time (10:30 pm IST)

Newly-promoted Benevento will face an uphill task then they host defending champions Juventus later on Saturday. The Old Lady has drawn four league games this season but is yet to suffer a defeat in the league. Benevento are currently in 14th place in the league with nine points from eight games.

ALSO READ: Man United Fans Comically React To Aubameyang's Penalty Winning Arsenal Goal Of The Month

AC Milan vs Fiorentina - Sunday, November 29, 3:00 pm local time (7:30 pm IST)

Stefano Pioli's AC Milan will be without star forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic - who has suffered a hamstring injury - when they face Fiorentina this weekend. The Rossoneri are at the summit of the Serie A table with 20 points and are yet to suffer defeat. On the other hand, Fiorentina have made a rather inconsistent start to the season and have racked up eight points so far.

Napoli vs AS Roma - Sunday, November 29, 8:45 pm local time (Monday, 1:15 am IST)

Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli will play hosts to AS Roma in a highly-anticipated clash in the final game on Sunday. The Partenopei are currently in sixth place in the Serie A table with 14 points. On the other hand, AS Roma are in third with 17 points.

ALSO READ: Former Real Madrid Boss Labels LaLiga Champions 'mediocre', Says Inter Could've Done More

Serie A fixtures: Full Serie A schedule for Matchday 9

Saturday, November 28

Sassuolo vs Inter Milan - 3:00 pm local time (7:30 pm IST)

Benevento vs Juventus - 6:00 pm local time (10:30 pm IST)

Atalanta vs Verona - 8:45 pm local time (Sunday, 1:15 am IST)

Sunday, November 29

Lazio vs Udinese - 12:30 pm local time (5:00 pm IST)

Bologna vs Crotone - 3:00 pm local time (7:30 pm IST)

Milan vs Fiorentina - 3:00 pm local time (7:30 pm IST)

Cagliari vs Spezia - 6:00 pm local time (10:30 pm IST)

Napoli vs Roma - 8:45 pm local time (Monday, 1:15 am IST)

Monday, November 30

Torino vs Sampdoria - 6:30 pm local time (11:00 pm IST)

Genoa vs Parma - 8:45 pm local time (Tuesday, 1:15 am IST)

ALSO READ: Drone Footage As Maradona's Cortege Approaches Cemetery

Image Credits - Napoli, AS Roma Instagram