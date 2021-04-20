Serie A Giants Convey Intention To STAY In Domestic Competition Despite Super League

On Sunday, 12 top European clubs issued a joint statement saying they are in discussion to announce a breakaway competition called the European Super League, an exclusive league for premier football clubs in Europe. The Serie A teams in Super League discussion are Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milian. In retaliation, some Serie A clubs are believed to have raised requests for the expulsion of the teams involved in the Super League from Serie A. Hence, raising the question: will Super League teams play in Serie A?

Will Super League teams play in Serie A?

After the astonishing announcement of the controversial Super League broke out, several fans and teams were gutted looking at the greed involved amongst these 'big clubs'. As per reports from Repubblica via Calciomercato, Atalanta, Verona and Cagliari have asked for Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan to be excluded from Serie A because of their participation in the European Super League. This breakaway competition will allow all three Serie A teams in the Super League a guaranteed yearly participation in a prestigious tournament irrespective of where they finish in the domestic league.

UEFA, the English Football Association, the Premier League, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), LaLiga, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and Lega Serie A have today released a statement.



It is believed that UEFA and Serie A are expected to meet soon to determine a response to the teams that are threatening to break away. If indeed the likes of Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan are banned from Serie A, Atalanta could be the top team in the competition. However, UEFA has made it clear that they will fight to ban all clubs involved in the Super League in domestic competitions as well.

Serie A giants convey their intention to stay in domestic competition

As per reports from Italy, Serie A had a meeting last night to discuss the European Super League. The Serie A teams in Super League made their intentions crystal clear to remain a participating member of the Italian top flight. A top Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano, reported the developments.

Serie A clubs meeting is now over. Juventus, AC Milan and Inter have announced their intention to stay in the domestic league and play in Serie A also if they're now part of the #SuperLeague.



Romano tweeted, "Serie A clubs meeting is now over. Juventus, AC Milan and Inter have announced their intention to stay in the domestic league and play in Serie A also if they’re now part of the #SuperLeague. @SkySport...UEFA will fight to ban SuperLeague clubs also from domestic leagues." With talks scheduled between Serie A and UEFA, it remains to be seen what conclusions both the associations come to, and whether the likes of Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan will compete in next season's top-flight Italian competition.