Last Updated:

Serie A Giants Convey Intention To STAY In Domestic Competition Despite Super League

Serie A giants Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan conveyed their intentions to stay in Italian domestic competitions despite joining hands for the Super League.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Lukaku, Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic

Lukaku, Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic


On Sunday, 12 top European clubs issued a joint statement saying they are in discussion to announce a breakaway competition called the European Super League, an exclusive league for premier football clubs in Europe. The Serie A teams in Super League discussion are Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milian. In retaliation, some Serie A clubs are believed to have raised requests for the expulsion of the teams involved in the Super League from Serie A. Hence, raising the question: will Super League teams play in Serie A?

Will Super League teams play in Serie A?

After the astonishing announcement of the controversial Super League broke out, several fans and teams were gutted looking at the greed involved amongst these 'big clubs'. As per reports from Repubblica via Calciomercato, Atalanta, Verona and Cagliari have asked for Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan to be excluded from Serie A because of their participation in the European Super League. This breakaway competition will allow all three Serie A teams in the Super League a guaranteed yearly participation in a prestigious tournament irrespective of where they finish in the domestic league.

It is believed that UEFA and Serie A are expected to meet soon to determine a response to the teams that are threatening to break away. If indeed the likes of Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan are banned from Serie A, Atalanta could be the top team in the competition. However, UEFA has made it clear that they will fight to ban all clubs involved in the Super League in domestic competitions as well.

READ | European Super League called football's IPL, fans come up with glaring similarities

Serie A giants convey their intention to stay in domestic competition

As per reports from Italy, Serie A had a meeting last night to discuss the European Super League. The Serie A teams in Super League made their intentions crystal clear to remain a participating member of the Italian top flight. A top Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano, reported the developments.

READ | Will Super League teams Real Madrid, Man City, Chelsea get banned from UCL this season?

Romano tweeted, "Serie A clubs meeting is now over. Juventus, AC Milan and Inter have announced their intention to stay in the domestic league and play in Serie A also if they’re now part of the #SuperLeague. @SkySport...UEFA will fight to ban SuperLeague clubs also from domestic leagues." With talks scheduled between Serie A and UEFA, it remains to be seen what conclusions both the associations come to, and whether the likes of Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan will compete in next season's top-flight Italian competition.

READ | FIFA President 'strongly disapproves' creation of the much-hyped European Super League
READ | Super League chairman Florentino Perez says PSG were NEVER invited to join elite group
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND