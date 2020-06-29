Serie A Matchday 28 Results And Highlights: Juventus Maintain Hegemony In Serie A Table

The Serie A season has entered its final stages as Juventus continue to dominate the league with some impressive displays. AC Milan and Lazio also fought their way to hard-fought wins over the weekend. Here's a look at the Serie A results and Serie A highlights from Matchday 28.

Serie A highlights

Juventus smash four past Lecce

Cristiano Ronaldo was back on the scoresheet as Juventus thumped four past Lazio on Matchday 28 of the Serie A season. The Old Lady dominated the proceedings as goals from Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain, Mathijs de Ligt, and Ronaldo against 10-man Lecce were more than enough to maintain their hold on the spot at the top of the Serie A table. Ronaldo scored his 23rd goal of the season against Lecce.

AC Milan pull off a major win against AS Roma

An important win in a crucial clash 🔥

Tre punti importanti, decidono Rebić e Çalhanoğlu 💪#MilanRoma #SempreMilan@BioscalinITA pic.twitter.com/3Z6lc9Fl8D — AC Milan (@acmilan) June 28, 2020

AC Milan registered a 2-0 win against AS Roma on Matchday 28. The Rossoneri registered their first win against a top-six side this season as they overcame Paulo Fonseca and his men. AC Milan are now seventh in the league standings with 42 points as they push for a top-five finish.

Lazio do enough to edge past Fiorentina

Luis Alberto and Ciro Immobile helped Lazio to a 2-1 win over 10-man Fiorentina. They are now four points behind table-toppers Juventus, who have 69 points. Ciro Immobile leads the Serie A goalscoring charts as they keep the pressure on Maurizio Sarri and co, having entered the last few Serie A fixtures for the season.

Inter Milan beat 10-man Parma

An action-packed Serie A fixture between Inter Milan and Parma ended with the Nerazzurri bagging a last-gasp 2-1 win. Antonio Conte's men got a bit lucky with goals from Stefan de Vrij and Alessandro Bastoni. However, Inter's third-choice goalkeeper Tommasso Berni was sent off in the 75th minute for the second time this season despite not featuring in the starting XI even once.

Serie A fixtures and results from Matchday 28

Juventus 4 - 0 Lecce

Brescia 2 - 2 Genoa

Cagliari 4 - 2 Torino

Lazio 2 - 1 Fiorentina

AC Milan 2 - 0 AS Roma

Udinese 2 - 3 Atlanta

Sassuolo 3 - 3 Verona

Sampdoria 1 - 2 Bologna

Napoli 3 - 1 SPAL

Parma 1 - 2 Inter MIlan

