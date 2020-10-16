Serie A Matchday 4 Fixtures, Schedule, Preview As COVID-19 risk Looms Over Italy

Serie A action returns this weekend following a two-week international break with some intriguing fixtures in store. Matchday 4 kicks off with Napoli facing Atalanta, who are currently at the top of the tree with the Milan derby a few hours later on Saturday. Here's a look at the Serie A fixtures for Matchday 4 as the COVID-19 threat looms over Italy.

ALSO READ: British Pilot Originally Set To Fly Emiliano Sala Charged Over Footballer's Death

Serie A key fixtures on Matchday 4

Napoli vs Atalanta

Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli began the new season with two wins from their first two games but failed to turn up for their clash against Juventus just before the international break. The Bianconeri were awarded a 3-0 win, while Napoli saw a point deducted from their six-point tally. Napoli will still be without Lorenzo Insigne, who continues his recovery from a hamstring injury, while Elif Elmas and Piotr Zielinski are still in quarantine.

High-scoring Atalanta are currently at the summit of the Serie A table with nine points from three games and have netted 13 times already this campaign. The Bergamo side registered wins against Torino, Lazio and Cagliari but are bound to face a tough challenge against Napoli this weekend. The Napoli vs Atalanta clash is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, October 17 at 3:00 pm local time (6:30 pm IST).

ALSO READ: Premier League X NBA: San Antonio Spurs Connect With Tottenham Hotspur Over Hoops; Watch

Inter Milan vs AC Milan

The historic Milan derby on Saturday will see Inter Milan 'play hosts' to local rivals AC Milan at the San Siro. Antonio Conte's Inter are currently in fifth place in the Serie A table with seven points from three games, having seen their two-game win streak come to an end against Lazio on October 4. Inter will be without Alessandro Bastoni, Roberto Gagliardini, Milan Skriniar, Radja Nainggolan, Ashley Young and Ionut Radu, who remain in quarantine.

Back from international duty with the derby in sight 🔜



Nazionali al lavoro a Milanello: manca sempre meno a #InterMilan 🔜#SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/xnM2lQ2J3p — AC Milan (@acmilan) October 15, 2020

AC Milan have started the new season in style, winning all three of their opening games. The Rossoneri have scored seven goals so far and are yet to concede but Stefano Pioli might have to make do without the services of Leo Duarte, Mateo Musacchio, Andrea Conti and Matteo Gabbia. The Inter Milan vs AC Milan clash is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, October 17, 6:00 pm (9:30 pm IST)

ALSO READ: Euro 2021 In Danger? UEFA Admits Plan Can't Go Ahead As Changes Needed After COVID-19

Crotone vs Juventus

Newly-promoted Crotone have struggled since their return to Serie A as Giovanni Stroppa's side have lost all three of their opening games this campaign. Crotone have already conceded 10 goals and appear to be relegation candidates. The hosts are likely to be without the services of Ahmad Benali and Giuseppe Cuomo when they welcome defending champions Juventus at the Stadio Ezio Scida.

Meanwhile, Juventus earned a controversial three points after Napoli failed to turn up for their fixture just before the international break. Andrea Pirlo's men now have seven points from their three games and are clear favourites against Crotone. However, the big news is the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, who will miss the game due to a positive coronavirus test. Matthijs de Ligt and Alex Sandro are still unavailable for the visitors. The Crotone vs Juventus clash is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, October 17, 9:00 pm local time (Sunday, 12:30 am IST).

ALSO READ: Speculation Of Kylian Mbappe To Real Madrid Rife As Frenchman Hints At Transfer

All Serie A fixtures on Matchday 4

Saturday, October 17

Napoli vs Atalanta - 3:00 pm (6:30 pm IST)

Sampdoria vs Lazio - 6:00 pm (9:30 pm IST

Inter Milan vs AC Milan - 6:00 pm (9:30 pm IST)

Crotone vs Juventus - 8:45 pm (Sunday, 12:15 am IST)

Sunday, October 18

Bologna vs Sassuolo - 12:30 pm (4:00 pm IST)

Spezia vs Fiorentina - 3:00 pm (6:30 pm IST)

Torino vs Cagliari - 3:00 pm (6:30 pm IST)

Udinese vs Parma - 6:00 pm (9:30 pm IST)

Roma vs Benevento - 8:45 pm (Monday, 12:15 am IST)

Monday, October 19

Verona vs Genoa - 8:45 pm (Tuesday, 12:15 am IST)

Image Credits - Inter, Milan Instagram