Serie A: Napoli Vs Juventus Live Stream, Preview And Match Prediction, Know All About It

Following a week-long international break, the Serie A resumes action this weekend, with Juventus' trip to Napoli on Saturday acting as one of the most interesting games of the new season's Matchday 3. The match will be held on September 11, at 9:30 p.m. IST. The hosts have started their 2021-22 season on a high note, winning back-to-back Serie A games.

Juventus, on the other side, have failed to produce positive results. Juventus is one of the favourites to win Serie A this season, but their failure has some questioning the Italian champions. Napoli has a perfect record after two games and will seek to capitalise on an out-of-form Juventus this weekend. Here's a look at our Napoli vs Juventus prediction, Napoli vs Juventus H2H record and Napoli vs Juventus live streaming details.

Napoli vs Juventus prediction and preview

The game will be held at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Italy. Napoli has had a fantastic start to the season, winning back-to-back games against Venezia and Genoa. Football giants Juventus will be a tough side to face but Luciano Spalletti’s team has shown a lot of promise. The coach has guided his new team to eight successive wins despite a 5-1 setback to Benevento in an international break friendly. They are currently placed at the 5th position. The visiting Juventus have had a difficult start to the season, having failed to win either of their first two matches. They drew their first match against Udinese before falling to Empoli on Matchday 2. It has heaped early pressure on coach Massimiliano Allegri. They are now ranked 13th in the points table with 1 point so far. Juventus will most certainly be without its South American stars, and the absence of Paulo Dybala will be a heavy blow for the visiting team, who are already suffering for form. We anticipate Napoli to win since they appear to be in fantastic form right now and enjoy home advantage.

Napoli vs Juventus prediction: Napoli vs Juventus H2H record

In all, the two teams have met 176 times across all tournaments. Juventus has the advantage in this contest, with 84 victories. Napoli has won 43 games against the Turin giants, while 49 have resulted in draws. In their past 13 games, the two teams have been evenly balanced, with five wins for the hosts, six wins for Juventus, and a lone tie.

Serie A live: Napoli vs Juventus live stream details

Fans in the United States can watch the game live on Paramount+ or catch the match on CBS Sports Network. The fans in India can watch the match on SonyLIV and Sony Ten 2 SD or HD. Fans can additionally follow updates on the social media handles of both Napoli and Juventus.

Image: AP