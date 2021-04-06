Serie A Transfer News: Juventus Favourites To Sign Hakan Calhanoglu From Rivals AC Milan

Serie A transfer news has been buzzing with reports coming in suggesting the transfer of Hakan Calhanoglu with the AC Milan star rumoured to join Juventus next season. According to reports from various publications and Juventus transfer news, the 27-year-old has stalled negotiations with the current club over a new contract. As the midfielder's contract with AC Milan runs out at the end of this season, the Turkish international is reported to switch clubs and make a move at the end of this season.

Hakan Calhanoglu to Juventus?

Sky Sports Italy has reported that Juventus are placed in the pole position to get the signature of Hakan Çalhanoglu if the Turkish midfielder does not accept the latest contract offer presented by AC Milan. There is still a possibility of Calhanoglu staying with the Rossoneri next season as they are still discussing a new deal. However, with no recent developments on Hakan signing renewing his contract, Juventus are reported to monitor the player's situation and expected to swoop in if the talks failed to yield any fruit leaving Hakan Calhanoglu as a free agent at the end of the ongoing season.

Hakan ÇalhanoÄŸlu has been amongst the best midfielders in Serie A since his arrival to Milan in July 2017 which has led to the Bianconeri monitoring his development. The former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder was previously a major target for Manchester United, with the English giants reported to have offered him a pre-contract agreement back in November last year.

Despite questions being raised on the future of Calhanoglu, AC Milan news bears some good news for the fans as Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to remain at San Siro and sign a new one-year deal soon. The Swedish striker who turns 40 in October will be is expected to stay at AC Milan and will also be available to feature in the Champions League next season if the San Siro outfit manages to qualify for the Europe competition.

Serie A table: Current standings

Currently slotted second in the Serie A table, AC Milan find themselves trailing league leaders and arch-rivals Inter Milan by eight points. Stefano Pioli's men hold a narrow two-point lead over third-ranked Atalanata while fourth-placed Juventus sit four points away from matching AC Milan's tally while having a game in hand. With less than 10 matches left for each team in the ongoing Serie A campaign, the race for a top spot is heating up as all teams gear up and look to end their current campaign with as many points as possible.