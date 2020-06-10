SET Vs SNT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Primeira Liga Live

Vitoria Setubal will face Santa Clara in their next Portuguese Primeira Liga clash at the Estadio do Bonfim. Santa Clara are currently on the ninth spot on the Primeira Liga table with 33 points to their name, whereas Vitoria Setubal are placed 12th on the league table with 29 points in their bank.

SET vs SNT will commence on Wednesday, June 10 at 9:30 pm. Fans can play the SET vs SNT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the SET vs SNT Dream11 prediction, SET vs SNT Dream11 top picks and SET vs SNT Dream11 team.

SET vs SNT Dream11 team

SET vs SNT Dream11 top picks

Carlinhos (Captain) Helder Guedes (Vice-captain) Zequinha Carlos Guilherme Schettine Thiago Santana

Squads for the SET vs SNT Dream11 team

SET vs SNT Dream11 team: Vitoria Setubal

Joao Valido, Lucas Paes, Giorgi Makaridze, Joao Meira, Silvio Manuel, Luis Miguel, Nuno Pinto, Jubal Rocha, Bruno Pires, Artur Jorge, Andre Sousa, Leandro Silva, Carlos Vinicius-II, Jose Egas, Rodrigo Antonio-Mathiola, Tofol Montiel, Eber Bessa, Tiago Castro, Nuno Valente, Andre Pedrosa, Leandro Vilela, Jose Semedo, Helder Guedes, Khalid Hachadi, Brian Mansilla, Hildeberto Jose, Frederic Mendy, Mirko Antonucci

SET vs SNT Dream11 team: Santa Clara

Rodolfo Cardoso, Marco Pereira, Andre Ferreira, Joao Ricardo-Afonso, Joao Lucas, Cesar Martins, Fabio Cardoso, Pierre Sagna, Mamadu Cande, Zaidu Sanusi, Costinha, Andre Filipe-Ukra, Anderson Carvalho, Chico Ramos, Rafael Ramos, Osama Rashid, Nene, Lincoln Henrique, Guilherme Schettine, Ze Manuel, Thiago Santana, Cryzan da-Cruz, Diogo Salomao, Carlos Alberto-Junior

SET vs SNT Dream11 prediction

Our SET vs SNT Dream11 prediction is that Vitoria Setubal will win this game.

Note: The SET vs SNT Dream11 prediction, SET vs SNT Dream11 top picks and SET vs SNT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SET vs SNT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.