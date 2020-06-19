SEV Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, LaLiga Live

Defending LaLiga champions Barcelona travel to Sevilla on Friday as they aim to extend their lead at the top on Matchday 30. The game will be played at Ramos Sanchez Pizjuan. Here is the SEV vs BAR Dream11 prediction, SEV vs BAR Dream11 team news, SEV vs BAR Dream11 top picks, preview, and schedule for the game this week.

SEV vs BAR Dream11 prediction: SEV vs BAR Dream11 schedule

Venue: Ramos Sanchez Pizjuan

Date: Friday, June 19 (Saturday according to IST)

Time: 1.30 am IST

SEV vs BAR Dream11 prediction: SEV vs BAR Dream11 preview

Barcelona have enjoyed a great run since the defeat in the El Clasico against Real Madrid. Led by Lionel Messi, Barcelona have scored six goals in the last two games while conceding none. In the previous game against Leganes, Ansu Fati and Messi scored once each to bag an all-important three points. They lead at the top with 64 points to their credit, two more than arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Sevilla have endured a scintillating start to the campaign. Julen Lopetegui's men occupy the third spot on the LaLiga table and are likely to play Champions League football next season. In the previous game against Levante, Luuk de Jong scored for his side but had to settle for a point after an own goal from centre-back Diego Carlos.

SEV vs BAR Dream11 prediction: SEV vs BAR Dream11 team news (Full squads)

Barcelona: Inaki Pena, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Neto, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Junior Firpo, Nelson Semedo, Ronald Araujo, Samuel Umtiti, Sergi Roberto, Sergio Akieme, Alex Collado, Ansu Fati, Arda Turan, Arthur Melo, Arturo Vidal, Frenkie De Jong, Ivan Rakitic, Ousmane Dembele, Riqui Puig, Sergio Busquets, Monchu, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Martin Braithwaite, Rey Manaj

Sevilla: Javi Diaz, Tomas Vaclik, Yassine Bounou, Diego Carlos, Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Sergi Gomez, Sergio Escudero, Sergio Reguilon, Ever Banega, Fernando Francisco Reges, Franco Vazquez, Joan Jordan, Lucas Ocampos, Nemanja Gudelj, Nolito, Oliver Torres, Rony Lopes, Luuk de Jong, Munir El Haddadi, Suso, Youssef En-Nesyr

SEV vs BAR Dream11 prediction: SEV vs BAR Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders: Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet, Sergio Escudero, Jesus Navas

Midfielders: Frenkie De Jong, Arthur Melo, Ever Banega, Lucas Ocampos

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez

SEV vs BAR Dream11 prediction: SEV vs BAR Dream11 top picks

Captain: Lionel Messi

Vice-captain: Luis Suarez

SEV vs BAR Dream11 prediction

Barcelona start off as the favourites in this game.

Note: The SEV vs BAR Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The SEV vs BAR Dream11 team news and SEV vs BAR Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Barcelona Twitter

